The Dublin Coffman High School boys lacrosse team’s ability to score in bunches was on display at two key junctures of the Division I state final June 1 at Ohio Wesleyan.

The Shamrocks scored three goals in the first four minutes to build an early cushion against defending state champion Cincinnati St. Xavier. Then, when the Bombers found their footing in the second period, Coffman turned a two-goal lead into a five-goal halftime advantage.

Led by five goals from senior attacker Evan James, the Shamrocks beat St. Xavier 13-8 to capture their first state championship and finish 21-1.

“I think we just kind of settled in,” James said. “We’re at Selby Stadium, this is the state championship (game), this is our last game. We’re not going to play together again and we just started doing our thing. Once we settled in, they couldn’t stop us.”

An unassisted goal by James 12 seconds into the game and another goal by James that was assisted by Ethan Tyack with 11:03 left in the first quarter gave Coffman the early advantage. The Shamrocks then got a goal from Hassan Radda with 8:33 left in the opening period to make it 3-0.

St. Xavier got to within 5-3 with 8:26 left in the second quarter on a goal by Garrett Romaine, but Coffman outscored the Bombers 5-2 during the remainder of the period to take a 10-5 lead into halftime.

The Shamrocks made it 11-5 on a goal by Tyack that was assisted by James and 12-5 with 8:06 left in the third on Radda’s second goal.

Tyack finished with two goals and four assists, Will Hunter had two goals and Radda added one assist for the Shamrocks, who outshot the Bombers 38-30 and forced 18 turnovers.

Goalkeeper Sean McCourt made nine saves for Coffman.

Andrew Green had three goals and one assist and Noah Reidy had two goals and one assist for the Bombers, who finished 17-7.

“Obviously, we’re not used to getting scored on that much,” Shamrocks senior defender Troy McConnaughey said. “It wasn’t our prettiest defensive game, but we kept our heads. After every goal, we talked about it, tried to make sure everyone was calm and playing with their cool head.”

