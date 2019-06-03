Olentangy Orange High School athletics director Buck Weaver is set to become an assistant principal at Delaware Area Career Center.

Weaver became Orange’s AD in fall 2017 after holding that position at Westerville South from 2013-17.

“I’m headed to Delaware Area Career Center because it’s a great opportunity for my career,” Weaver said. “My last day at Orange is July 1.”

A 2000 Big Walnut graduate, Weaver competed at the prep level in football, basketball and track and field. He graduated from Ohio State in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in education and earned his master’s degree in education administration from Ashland in 2010.

“I’m very sorry to see Buck go,” Orange principal Trond Smith said. “He added tremendous value to Orange High School, and I truly appreciated his enthusiasm and passion for our athletic program and our student-athletes. We will definitely miss him, but I am happy he has been afforded this opportunity at DACC.

“It will allow him to spend more time with his family, as well as get back on the academic side of being a building administrator.”

After graduating from Ohio State, Weaver coached football and track at Liberty Middle School and began teaching health and physical education at the school in 2007.

In 2008, he became a health and physical education teacher at Orange, where he served as boys track coach and an assistant football coach.

“The (Orange AD) job just recently posted, so applications are starting to come in,” Smith said. “We intend to begin interviews next week and have (Weaver’s) successor in place by no later than July 1, if not sooner.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen