The Mid-State League recently released its baseball honors for the 2019 season.
Below are the honorees for the MSL-Cardinal and MSL-Ohio divisions.
Editor's note: This list was obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com and may include inaccuracies. MSL-Cardinal
First Team
Zane Mirgon, Berne Union (Player of the Year)
Chaz Dickerson, Berne Union
Cayden Moore, Berne Union
Nick Heilman, Berne Union
Blaine Keener, Fairfield Christian
Wyatt Schultz, Fairfield Christian
Dylan Piko, Fisher Catholic
Andrew Faulkner, Fisher Catholic
Mitch Santino, Fisher Catholic
Nick Krooner, Fisher Catholic
Jack Haney, Wellington
Second Team
Drew Berstler, Berne Union
Wyatt Miller, Berne Union
Nick Losco, Zanesville Rosencrans
Tyler Williams, Zanesville Rosencrans
Christian Bates, Fairfield Christian
Justin Starkey, Fisher Catholic
Mitch Zombek, Fisher Catholic
Gavin Robbins, Grove City Christian
Jake Spegal, Grove City Christian
Tate Treinish, Millersport
Ryan Ouellette, Wellington
Trevor McCraw, Wellington
Honorable Mention
Dylan Winkler, Berne Union
Jacob Harmon, Berne Union
David Hurst, Berne Union
Ryan Blowers, Fairfield Christian
Jake Holbrook, Fisher Catholic
Collin McCrady, Fisher Catholic
Daniel Turner, Fisher Catholic
Tom Suhayda, Grove City Christian
Dylan Buckholz, Millersport
Chase Ouellette, Wellington
Robert Boyd, Wellington
Josh Wooddell, WellingtonMSL-Ohio
First Team
Anthony Welsh, Bexley (Player of the Year)
Ryan Callahan, Bexley
Matthew Shapiro, Bexley
Nick Rothmann, Columbus Academy
Hayden Compton, Columbus Academy
Jordan Dearing-Hardiman, Columbus Academy
Joey Bertani, Grandview Heights
Gavin Van Horn, Grandview Heights
Mitchel Webb, Whitehall-Yearling
Derek Fabian, Worthington Christian
Second Team
Vinny Pernotto, Bexley
Tommy Bloebaum, Bexley
Jacob Wright, Bexley
Noah Glimcher, Columbus Academy
Andrew Leaventon, Columbus Academy
Luke Berlin, Grandview Heights
Jon-Micah Griffith, Grandview Heights
Jake Hollar, Grandview Heights
Nathan Sewall, Worthington Christian
Jackson Moore, Worthington Christian
Honorable Mention
Joey Shapiro, Bexley
Tyler Lehman, Bexley
Evan Scott, Columbus Academy
Brady Hess, Columbus Academy
Jon Pierce, Grandview Heights
Sam Freeman, Grandview Heights
Nathaniel Elliot, Worthington Christian