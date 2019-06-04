The Mid-State League recently released its baseball honors for the 2019 season.

Below are the honorees for the MSL-Cardinal and MSL-Ohio divisions.

MSL-Cardinal

First Team

Zane Mirgon, Berne Union (Player of the Year)

Chaz Dickerson, Berne Union

Cayden Moore, Berne Union

Nick Heilman, Berne Union

Blaine Keener, Fairfield Christian

Wyatt Schultz, Fairfield Christian

Dylan Piko, Fisher Catholic

Andrew Faulkner, Fisher Catholic

Mitch Santino, Fisher Catholic

Nick Krooner, Fisher Catholic

Jack Haney, Wellington

Second Team

Drew Berstler, Berne Union

Wyatt Miller, Berne Union

Nick Losco, Zanesville Rosencrans

Tyler Williams, Zanesville Rosencrans

Christian Bates, Fairfield Christian

Justin Starkey, Fisher Catholic

Mitch Zombek, Fisher Catholic

Gavin Robbins, Grove City Christian

Jake Spegal, Grove City Christian

Tate Treinish, Millersport

Ryan Ouellette, Wellington

Trevor McCraw, Wellington

Honorable Mention

Dylan Winkler, Berne Union

Jacob Harmon, Berne Union

David Hurst, Berne Union

Ryan Blowers, Fairfield Christian

Jake Holbrook, Fisher Catholic

Collin McCrady, Fisher Catholic

Daniel Turner, Fisher Catholic

Tom Suhayda, Grove City Christian

Dylan Buckholz, Millersport

Chase Ouellette, Wellington

Robert Boyd, Wellington

Josh Wooddell, Wellington

MSL-Ohio

First Team

Anthony Welsh, Bexley (Player of the Year)

Ryan Callahan, Bexley

Matthew Shapiro, Bexley

Nick Rothmann, Columbus Academy

Hayden Compton, Columbus Academy

Jordan Dearing-Hardiman, Columbus Academy

Joey Bertani, Grandview Heights

Gavin Van Horn, Grandview Heights

Mitchel Webb, Whitehall-Yearling

Derek Fabian, Worthington Christian

Second Team

Vinny Pernotto, Bexley

Tommy Bloebaum, Bexley

Jacob Wright, Bexley

Noah Glimcher, Columbus Academy

Andrew Leaventon, Columbus Academy

Luke Berlin, Grandview Heights

Jon-Micah Griffith, Grandview Heights

Jake Hollar, Grandview Heights

Nathan Sewall, Worthington Christian

Jackson Moore, Worthington Christian

Honorable Mention

Joey Shapiro, Bexley

Tyler Lehman, Bexley

Evan Scott, Columbus Academy

Brady Hess, Columbus Academy

Jon Pierce, Grandview Heights

Sam Freeman, Grandview Heights

Nathaniel Elliot, Worthington Christian