Two left-handed pitchers who played high school baseball in central Ohio were selected in the MLB draft.

Andrew Magno, a junior at Ohio State and a 2016 graduate of Dublin Scioto, was picked in the 15th round (442nd overall) by the Detroit Tigers. Joshua Shapiro, a senior at Marshall and a 2015 graduate of Bexley, was drafted in the 34th round (1,033rd overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Coming off strong performances in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, Magno is looking forward to pursuing his dream of playing in the major leagues.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing this game for a living,” he said in an Instagram post. “To those that don’t know, the journey to get here has been crazy. An unbelievable amount of hard work and commitment has paid off.”

Magno was named the Big Ten tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after recording saves in each of the Buckeyes’ four wins, including a 3-1 victory over Nebraska in the title game May 26.

The Buckeyes then went 1-2 in the NCAA tournament, with Magno earning the win in relief in a 9-8, 13-inning victory over McNeese State on June 1. He pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out 12.

Magno finished the season 5-3 with 14 saves and a 2.09 ERA. He had 75 strikeouts and 36 walks in 64 2/3 innings.

Shapiro also was 5-3 this season with a 3.61 ERA. He had 80 strikeouts and 44 walks in 84 2/3 innings.

“I thought I was going to get drafted because I had been talking to several teams,” Shapiro said. “I had talked with Milwaukee (on June 4) and several other teams earlier in the day (June 5) and was just watching TV all day to see if it happened.

“I had a good all-around year (at Marshall) and I think being left-handed, my control and my pitch-ability had a lot to do with (being drafted). I’ve always had good control and I can throw any pitch at any count.”

