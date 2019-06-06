Brett Miller is looking forward to beginning a new era in Hilliard Davidson High School boys golf.

Miller will lead the Wildcats as the successor to Monte Rhoden, who stepped down after 29 years as coach.

“I have enjoyed coaching golf and when the opportunity came up I wanted to pursue it,” Miller said. “I enjoyed working with coach Rhoden and learned a lot from him. He is very well respected by the golf coaches in the area.”

Miller, 35, was the boys golf coach at Hilliard Weaver Middle School last season.

He previously was an assistant boys and girls basketball coach at Davidson and also was an assistant boys basketball coach at Jonathan Alder.

Miller also has coached baseball at Weaver and Hilliard Memorial Middle School and was the freshman baseball coach at Davidson this past season.

He will begin his 13th year as a social studies teacher at Davidson in the fall.

Rhoden guided the Wildcats to the Division I district tournament in 22 of the last 23 seasons, including the past nine years.

Last season, Davidson went 14-6 in the four-round OCC-Central Division tournament to tie Dublin Coffman for second behind Upper Arlington (20-0) and finished 11th (328) at district behind champion Dublin Jerome (293).

