Briggs High School athletics director Doug Jones is stepping down to become the athletics supervisor at Grove City.

Jones’ final day at Briggs is July 12. He starts at Grove City on Aug. 1 and replaces Greg Waits, who held the position for one year.

“Briggs was Division I in everything but football, so I’m used to big sports,” said Jones, who has been the athletics director there for 11 years. “I’m going from about 300 athletes to about 750 from what they told me, so that’s going to be a bit of a challenge. We have to challenge ourselves every once in a while or otherwise we stop getting better.”

Jones, 43, previously was the athletics director at Mifflin for 18 months and Linden-McKinley for four months. Before that, he was a trainer at Briggs and Columbus West for five years.

“We’re really looking forward to Doug coming onboard and those years of experience that he has,” Grove City athletics director Kris Sander said.

Waits, a 1980 Grove City graduate, stepped down after 15 seasons as boys basketball coach to become the school’s athletics supervisor. He replaced Ron Hutcheson, who retired last June after holding the position since 2005.

“Greg brought the love for the Grove City community to the position,” Sander said. “Obviously, because he’s a Grove City grad and his son (Brock) is a Grove City student, he’s very passionate about doing what’s right for the Grove City community. That was something that came through in his role.”

Waits will return for his second season as an assistant boys basketball coach, and he’ll also be an assistant football coach after stepping down following the 2016 season.

“I missed being around kids and coaching,” Waits said. “It’s in my blood. I have a burning desire to coach. I missed it every day.”

