The Thomas Worthington High School boys lacrosse and softball teams will have new coaches next spring.

John Haldeman recently stepped down after compiling a 16-22 record in two seasons as boys lacrosse coach. This spring, the Cardinals went 11-8 overall, 4-3 in the OCC-Cardinal Division and lost to St. Charles 11-9 in the first round of the Division I, Region 3 tournament.

“I officially stepped down because I didn’t see eye-to-eye with the administration on the future of the program,” Haldeman said. “We had some differences. But I wish for nothing but success for those kids and I think there are a lot of things set in place for their success.”

Athletics director Jen Goebbel is out of the office this week and unavailable for comment.

The Cardinals lost six seniors, but should return the majority of their starters. The expected returnees include junior goalkeeper Owen Kehl, junior midfielder Nick McCarthy, junior defender Ethan Ryan, sophomore midfielder Cole McDermott, sophomore attacker Carson Smith and freshman defender Owen Ryan.

McDermott was named honorable mention all-league.

“I think the program is trending upward,” Haldeman said. “I took over the program when it was coming off a 3-16 season (in 2017) and we went 5-14 last year and 11-8 this year and the boys had more discipline. Plus, there are a number of strong players coming back next year.”

Casey Foster also recently resigned after compiling a 4-33 record in two seasons as softball coach.

This spring, the Cardinals finished 3-17 overall, 3-11 in the OCC-Cardinal and lost to Central Crossing 14-0 in the first round of the Division I district tournament.

Thomas lost only three seniors and should remain young next season. Among the expected returnees are junior Jill Riegert (OF), sophomores Reid Dunbar (OF) and Allison Kiehl (SS) and freshmen Sadie Maysonet (3B), Emma McNeilly (C) and Sophia Rond (P).

