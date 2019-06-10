During her time competing for the Dublin Coffman High School girls track and field team, Sade Olatoye won the Division I state championship in the discus in 2014 and back-to-back state titles in the shot put in 2014 and ’15.

The 2015 graduate’s success continued in throwing events at the collegiate level, capped by her performances June 6 in the NCAA Outdoor National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Olatoye, a senior for the Ohio State women’s team, finished third in the shot put (58 feet, 8 inches) and fourth in the hammer throw (227-7) during the meet held June 5-8.

She set program records in both events and scored all 11 of the Buckeyes’ points as they placed 24th behind champion Arkansas (64) as 71 teams scored.

Another senior for Ohio State, 2015 Columbus Academy graduate Julia Rizk, finished 12th in the 1,500 meters (4 minutes, 19.31 seconds) on June 8.

Rizk had run a program-record 4:13.7 in a preliminary heat June 6.

One of her former Academy teammates, 2014 graduate Jack Lint, proved to be among the nation’s best decathletes as a senior for the Michigan men’s team.

The first five events of the decathlon – the 100, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 – were held June 5, while the final five – the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 – were on June 6.

Lint placed fourth overall with 7,738 points, behind champion Johannes Erm (8,352) of Georgia, to help the Wolverines tie for 26th (12) behind champion Texas Tech (60) as 64 teams scored. He was third in both the 110 hurdles (14.49) and 1,500 (4:35.22), fifth in the pole vault (15-5 1/2) and sixth in the 400 (48.6).

Abby Steiner, a 2018 Coffman graduate and a freshman for Kentucky, competed in three events.

She ran the second leg on the sixth-place 1,600 relay (3:29.13), finished 10th in the 200 (22.992) and ran the second leg on the 11th-place 400 relay (45.53) as Kentucky scored 19.5 points to finish 14th.

Two former Pickerington North athletes, 2014 graduate Annette Echikunwoke and 2015 graduate Nick Gray, also competed.

Echikunwoke, a redshirt senior for the Cincinnati women’s team, finished ninth in the shot put (55-3/4) and 23rd in the hammer throw (192-2). Gray, a senior for the Ohio State men’s team, placed 20th in the 200 (20.86).

Karrington Winters, a 2015 New Albany graduate and a senior on the Ohio State women’s team, ran the second leg on the Buckeyes’ 400 relay that finished 22nd (44.62).

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek