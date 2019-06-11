When Andrew Magno was a student at Olde Sawmill Elementary School, he and his classmates were asked to jot down their future occupational goals.

The 2016 graduate of Dublin Scioto High School, who recently completed his junior season as a left-handed pitcher for the Ohio State baseball team, vividly recalls his response.

"I remember writing it down...," Magno said. "(The teacher) asked me, 'What do you want to do when you grow up?' 'I want to be a professional baseball player.' "

Magno has that opportunity after being selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 15th round (442nd overall) of the MLB draft June 5.

He planned to travel to the Tigers' spring training facility in Lakeland, Florida, this week to sign his contract and learn his first minor-league assignment.

"I just hope to be in the big leagues at some point," Magno said. "Whether it's three years from now or whether it's seven years from now, preferably it's sooner than later, but I can't control that. I can just control how I throw."

Magno would not disclose the amount of his signing bonus, but was satisfied with the offer.

"I don't know details of the deal, but I know about my signing bonus," he said. "I'm OK with it. I'm not sure what they're going to do for the three months that I'm doing short season."

Magno is coming off strong performances in the Big Ten Conference and NCAA tournaments. He was named the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player after recording saves in each of the Buckeyes' four wins.

Ohio State won its 10th conference tournament championship by beating Nebraska 3-1 in the title game May 26.

"I take more pride in winning the Big Ten Tournament, just to be able to do that with that group of guys," Magno said. "Winning Most Outstanding Player is great, but being able to contribute and win some games for your team in order to win a Big Ten championship for the university and be able to hang (a banner) up here and come back and look at it is pretty special."

The Buckeyes went 1-2 in the NCAA Tournament, with Magno earning the win in a 9-8, 13-inning victory over McNeese State on June 1 in a Nashville regional game. He was named to the all-tournament team.

Magno pitched a career high 7 1/3 innings in relief against McNeese State, allowing one earned run while striking out 12.

"I love those moments and I've been in plenty of those this year," he said. "It's fun and it's just grooming me for what's next."

Magno saw limited playing time in his first two seasons at Ohio State. As a junior, he went 5-3 with 14 saves and had a 2.09 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 36 walks in 64 2/3 innings.

For his career, he appeared in 51 games and had 88 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.

"Being able to do what I did this past year and given the opportunity is just a lot of hard work," said Magno, who plans on taking his final two college courses in the fall to complete his degree. "I've always been pretty mechanically solid. We lost a lot of pitching (from 2018) and we had to step up."

"He's done a really good job of trusting the process and just keeping his foot on the gas every day...," Buckeyes pitching coach Mike Stafford said. "He trusted me when he made the decision to come to Ohio State that he would have an opportunity to compete and play for a (Big Ten) championship and further his baseball career past college, and it's funny how (both happened) in the same year."

As a senior at Scioto, Magno went 3-2 with a 1.80 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 35 walks in 46 2/3 innings and had a .366 batting average with 11 RBI. He was named first-team all-OCC-Cardinal Division and second-team all-district in Division I.

"I think about those days a lot," Magno said. "I'm going to think about these days (at Ohio State) a lot. The times where you stay extra and do your thing, throw a few bullpens on the side. You come up in the summer days and throw. Those are days I'm going to remember. It's going to be remembered as hard work that paid off and that's exciting for me."

Former Scioto coach Ken Carpenter has monitored Magno's development at Ohio State and sent him a congratulatory text after he was drafted by the Tigers.

"Any time you get a player that goes through your program and they go off and do well at the next level and then get a chance to be drafted, that's special," said Carpenter, now an assistant coach at Jerome. "If he keeps going the way he's going, he has a chance to progress and who knows? He put it together and that really helped him this past year as a junior."

Magno is the first player from Scioto to be selected in the MLB draft since 2009 graduate Eric Stamets, who was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round in 2012. Stamets was traded to Cleveland in 2015 and opened this season as the Indians' starting shortstop.

