A voice familiar to Columbus sports fans will be calling out instructions at Grove City High School wrestling practices and matches.

Ryan Mitchell, a broadcaster with the Blue Jackets and Clippers, has been named coach of the Greyhounds. He has coached wrestling at the youth and middle school levels in the South-Western City School District and replaces Jay DiMasso, who stepped down after 20 seasons with the program.

DiMasso joined the Greyhounds as an assistant coach in the 1999-2000 season and became head coach before the 2007-08 season.

“Accountability and personal responsibility are huge things for me,” Mitchell said. “I base pretty much everything I do off of if you’re accountable to yourself (and) to your team. … (If) you’re doing the right things, good things will happen from that. When you start making excuses for why something didn’t happen or why something can’t happen, you’ve pretty much already cut your legs out from underneath you.”

Mitchell, 43, was the coach at Jackson Middle School the past two seasons and previously coached in the Little Dawgs youth program for four years. He had a previous three-year stint as coach at Jackson, beginning in the 2008-09 season.

He also has served as an assistant coach at Elmore Woodmore, which is his alma mater, and Hunting Valley University School.

Mitchell was the pregame and postgame host and provided intermission reports for the Blue Jackets radio network for the past three years. He announced June 10 that he would step away from that position because of his new coaching commitment.

“Obviously, since the seasons are at the same time, I couldn’t be a high school coach and then stay with the Blue Jackets,” Mitchell said. “I had to make the hard decision to give that up. Coaching is going to be more hours for a shorter period of time than doing the Blue Jackets.”

He will remain as the Clippers’ director of broadcasting and a radio announcer for the team. Mitchell is in his 11th season with the Clippers and 18th overall in professional baseball as a broadcaster.

Mitchell is a 1994 graduate of Woodmore. He competed in the Division III state tournament as a senior, going 1-2 at 135 pounds.

He also is a 2002 graduate of Bowling Green.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank