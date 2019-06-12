Despite continuing to compete for OCC-Ohio Division and Division I district championships, the Pickerington High School Central softball team is looking for a new coach.

Jenny Young, who had a .723 winning percentage in two seasons with the Tigers, said she was informed June 3 that her contract will not be renewed.

“I was shocked,” Young said, adding that she plans to contest the decision. “I can definitely show that the 180-degree direction (in which) the program has gone since I was hired has been for the better. Also, I was not once given any instruction on the direction (athletics director Bo Hanson) wanted to go nor was I ever reprimanded for any discipline issues in my two years.”

Hanson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Young, a native of Texas City, Texas, who was hired in January 2018, went 34-13 at Central, including 15-5 in the OCC-Ohio.

Central finished 17-6 overall and 7-3 in the league and reached a district final in Young’s first season. This spring, the Tigers went 17-7 overall and 8-2 in the league, tying Lancaster for first place, and lost to Teays Valley 9-8 in a district semifinal.

Young played for Sam Houston State before playing on the Women’s Pro Fastpitch Tour in 1995 and in the Women’s Professional Softball League from 1997-2000.

She also coached five seasons at Galveston (Texas) Ball and Texas City high schools before serving three years as an assistant at Miami University from 2003-05.

