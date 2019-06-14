Brian Cross will be inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame next year, the OHSFCA announced June 14.

Cross, 67, will be joined in the 2020 OHSFCA Hall of Fame class by Bill Albright (Grafton Midview), Steve Bartlett (Dayton Carroll, Springfield Southeastern, Washington Court House Miami Trace), Ty Fleming (Shadyside, Bellaire St. John), Whit Parks (Fort Loramie, Zanesville Maysville, Minster, Zanesville, Mount Vernon, Fredericktown, Danville) and Jim Ryan (Olmsted Falls).

A banquet for the inductees will be held next June at the Easton Hilton.

A 1970 Warren Harding graduate, Cross has compiled a 248-146 record in 37 seasons, including a 30-22 mark the past five seasons at Ready. He stepped down as coach of the Silver Knights in December.

Cross has led five other programs during his career. He went 33-30 in six seasons at Olentangy Orange (2008-13), 41-21 in five seasons at Canton McKinley (2003-07), 114-55 in 16 seasons at Grove City (1987-2002), 15-5 in two seasons at Eastmoor (1985-86) and 15-13 in three seasons at Andover Pymatuning Valley (1982-84).

He guided McKinley to a Division I state runner-up finish in 2004.

