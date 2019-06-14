The Westerville North High School girls lacrosse team will have a new leader next season.

Matt Orioli has been named coach, pending school board approval. He replaces Joe Heighway, who stepped down after two seasons.

“Coach Orioli has served as an assistant coach on our girls lacrosse staff the past two seasons and we are excited to see our program continue to grow under his leadership,” athletics director Wes Elifritz said.

Heighway went 14-23, including 4-10 in the OCC-Buckeye Division, with the Warriors.

“I have been coaching 10 years (including time as an assistant) and it’s time to spend more time with my family,” Heighway said. “It was a lot of fun, but it took up a lot of my time.”

This spring, the Warriors finished 6-12, including 2-5 in the OCC-Buckeye.

“Joe did an excellent job rebuilding our program and we wish him the best of luck as he looks to spend more time with his family,” Elifritz said. “His daughter, Grace, is a 2019 graduate and will be playing collegiate lacrosse at Walsh next spring.”

