Pending school board approval, Jeff Good will be the next athletics director at Westerville South High School, according to Greg Viebranz, the executive director of communications and technology for the school district.

Good, 35, replaces Josh DeVoll, who stepped down to take the same position at Granville.

Good has served as assistant athletics supervisor at Pickerington North and Lakeview Junior High School in Pickerington the last five years.

Prior to that, he was the AD at Centennial for five years and interim AD at Northland for six months.

DeVoll was named AD at South in June 2017, replacing Buck Weaver. His final day at the school is June 18.

