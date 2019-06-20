Erin Ortman has stepped down after one season as girls tennis coach at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Ortman will be taking over the girls middle school program at Wellington. She already coaches Wellington’s boys middle school team.

Last fall under Ortman, Davidson finished 5-10 overall and 3-2 in the OCC-Central Division to place third behind Upper Arlington (5-0) and Dublin Coffman (4-1) and ahead of Marysville (2-3), Central Crossing (1-4) and Westland (0-5).

“The Davidson team could have over 50 girls on the team this year just from the numbers we had last year and knowing the incoming eighth-graders,” Ortman said.

