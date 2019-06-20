ThisWeek's 2018-19 Super 12 Wrestling Team

Carson Kharchla stood atop the podium at the U.S. Marine Corps junior nationals last July as well as the Division I state tournament in 2018 and 2019.

It might come as a surprise that things haven't always gone according to plan for the Olentangy Liberty High School senior wrestler.

After a torn labrum in his hip kept him from competing in the postseason as a freshman, Kharchla attempted to slim down to 138 pounds for the 2017 postseason but was not able to make weight for sectional.

"He's battled back to get to where he's at," coach Mark Marinelli said. "(After) his first two years his attitude got better. Going through some hard times got him better. ... I'm not sure if I'll ever coach a kid as good as him."

Although he missed action late in the regular season with an injury, Kharchla easily won sectional and district championships this winter. Then at state, the Ohio State commit beat Shaker Heights' Najee Lockett 7-1 for his second consecutive title at 170.

He also is the third wrestler from Liberty to be named ThisWeek Super 12 captain.

Kharchla went 38-2 as a junior, beating Medina's Brady Chrisman 12-3 in the state final.

Ranked No. 1 in the nation at his weight this season by InterMat, Kharchla went 31-0 to close his prep career with a 101-4 record.

He won a title at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament and had three pins at sectional to help the Patriots win the team title. Then at district, he pinned his first two opponents and earned a major decision in a semifinal before receiving a forfeit win in the final to help Liberty to a runner-up finish.

Kharchla is the son of former Ohio State assistant coach Miron Kharchilava, who wrestled for the Soviet National Team.

"This feels big right now, but pretty soon I have to recalibrate," Kharchla said. "It's a process because there are a lot of things that can go wrong in your life and things that can go good. A big part of my life right now is wrestling, but something to keep in mind is that life isn't only wrestling. I could lose that in an instant and have it be gone. You've just got to keep that in perspective."

Other members of the first team are:

Connor Brady

Ranked No. 1 in the nation at 160 for most of the season by InterMat, this Olentangy Liberty senior won sectional and district titles.

Then at state, Brady earned three easy victories before falling to another nationally ranked wrestler, Lakewood St. Edward's Padraic Gallagher, 7-6 in the title bout.

The Virginia Tech signee, who was fourth at 132 as a freshman and third at 152 as a sophomore, finished 30-1 this season. He helped the Patriots win their fourth consecutive league title and went 152-11 for his prep career.

"He got a scholarship to Virginia Tech, he's academic all-Ohio and he's a great kid," assistant coach Chad Roskovich said. "He'll be an All-American at Virginia Tech. He's the real deal."

Mitch Herren

This Upper Arlington senior finished his prep career by placing third at 120 in the Division I state tournament.

Herren, who was eighth at 113 as a junior, lost in the first round at state but won his next five matches. He was a sectional champion and finished third at district, leading a group of six state qualifiers for UA's largest representation since 1985.

Herren went 27-7 this season, including 13 wins by pin, and finished 102-36.

"Mitch was incredibly focused and determined down the stretch and it showed at the state tournament," coach Matt Stout said. "He should be proud of the way he competed at state. Very few kids have the toughness and focus to lose their first match and come all the way back and take third."

Hudson Jump

This Grandview senior capped an undefeated season with his second consecutive Division III state title. Jump had four technical falls at state, including a 19-4 win over Van Buren's Kaleb Snodgrass in the final at 220 to finish 38-0.

Last season, Jump won the title at 195 and went 41-1. He placed fifth at 195 as a sophomore and seventh at 182 as a freshman.

Jump is Grandview's career leader in wins, going 161-11. He also set the program record for takedowns in a season with 245 this year.

He plans to attend Ohio State but has not decided if he will wrestle.

"Hudson works hard and likes to have a challenge," coach Sam Mehling said. "He's always pushing himself. Whoever he competes against, he excels."

Micah Norwood

The addition of this sophomore enabled Hartley to have three state placers in the same season for the first time.

Norwood competed for the Hawks' junior high program but moved to Lancaster for his freshman season and became a Division I state qualifier, going 1-2 at 126 to finish 35-6.

Norwood attended Cincinnati LaSalle at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. He transferred to Hartley before wrestling season and earned sectional and district titles in Division II at 138.

Then at state, Norwood lost to St. Paris Graham's Alek Martin 6-5 in overtime in the title match to finish 32-4.

"(The state tournament was) probably the best I've ever seen him wrestle effort-wise," coach Kevin Petrella said.

Mitch Potterf

The Westerville North senior finished sixth at 182 in the Division I state tournament, battling through hamstring and shoulder injuries to finish 31-4.

Potterf lost by injury default to Lakewood St. Edward's Hudson Hightower in the fifth-place match at state. He won sectional and district titles and finished first in the Medina Invitational Tournament.

Last season, he placed seventh at 170 at state and went 29-9.

Potterf will continue his athletic and academic careers at West Point.

"Mitch has had a solid four years of wrestling for us and that paid off by placing twice at state," coach David Grant said. "He has had a lot of solid wins over the years, and he led by example from the day he came to the program."

Cole Potts

This junior heavyweight became DeSales' first state placer in six years by finishing fourth in Division II.

Potts went 38-5 this season, losing to St. Paris Graham's Johnny Shafer by pin in 4:18 in the third-place match at state. He entered state as a sectional runner-up and district champion and has a 99-34 career record.

Potts also is being recruited by several Football Bowl Subdivision schools as a lineman.

"Our quote that we live by in our program is: 'Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard,'" coach Collin Palmer said. "I figured he'd be able to come (to state) and get a few wins under his belt. This will do a lot for his confidence and mindset coming into next year."

Deron Pulliam

The Dublin Scioto junior competed in his second Division I state tournament, finishing fifth at 195 and going 42-4 for the season.

Pulliam reached 100 career wins with a 5-3 victory over Delaware's Jacob McCloskey in a consolation match at state, and he locked up fifth place with an 11-8 win over Harrison's Max Boyle. He won a sectional title and finished second at district, losing in the final by forfeit to eventual state champion Seth Shumate of Dublin Coffman.

Last year, Pulliam finished seventh at 182 at state and went 41-8 for the season. He finished first at sectional and third at district.

"Deron is an extremely talented wrestler with an incredible personality to match," coach Adam Huddle said.

Griffin Rathburn

This Hartley senior ended his prep career by placing in back-to-back state tournaments and with a 125-54 record.

After placing eighth at state at 195 as a junior, Rathburn won Division II sectional and district titles at the same weight and improved to fifth at state while finishing 50-6.

He also helped Hartley win its sixth consecutive CCL title.

Rathburn improved in numerous ways, according to coach Kevin Petrella, including when he's in the neutral position.

"He's great on his feet and can also get off the bottom," Petrella said. "We've talked a lot about his movement and how important it is when wrestling higher-level guys. The window of opportunity to score, especially on his feet, shrinks with those wrestlers."

Daniel Segura

A junior at Dublin Scioto, Segura competed in his third Division I state tournament and finished fourth at 145.

After being pinned by eventual champion Christopher Donathan of Mason, Segura bounced back to defeat Clayton Northmont's Andrew Knick 9-3 in a consolation semifinal. He then was pinned by Wadsworth's Michael North in the third-place match to finish 48-4.

Segura won sectional and district titles and earned his 100th career win in the Marion Harding Classic on Dec. 29.

Last year at state, he finished fourth at 138 to close a 42-2 season. As a freshman, he went 1-2 at state at 132 to finish 39-12.

"Daniel is the most focused and driven wrestler I have had the pleasure to coach," coach Adam Huddle said.

Seth Shumate

Despite being a freshman, Shumate captured the Division I state title at 195.

He picked up a pair of easy wins at state before edging Brecksville-Broadview Heights' Ethan Hatcher 8-7 in a semifinal. In the final, he beat Cincinnati La Salle's Michael Baker 11-3 to finish 50-1.

He also helped Dublin Coffman reach the state dual tournament.

"He has a feel for the sport and we're extremely proud of his hard work," coach Chance Van Gundy said. "He's done everything we've asked of him. If we practice for two and a half hours, he's lifted for an extra hour every day that we ask. He's never said 'no' to us. What people see is an extreme talent. What people don't see behind the scenes is how hard he works."

Lennox Wolak

This Dublin Coffman senior had a second consecutive fourth-place finish in the Division I state tournament at 182.

Wolak, who also was a state qualifier as a sophomore, finished his career at 151-35. He was 47-5 this winter.

"He's a modern-day warrior," coach Chance Van Gundy said. "He had a tough weight. The top six in his weight could have gone either way. He battled and we're going to miss him."

Wolak won a sectional title but was pinned by Westerville North's Mitch Potterf in a district semifinal and went on to place third.

After losing his second-round state match, Wolak won his first two matches of the backdraw and then avenged the loss to Potterf with an 11-7 victory in the fourth round of consolation.

Honorable mention

Jimmy Baumann, Dublin Coffman, So., 113; Connor Euton, Westerville North, Fr., 132; Jayce Fitzpatrick, Olentangy Liberty, So., 145; Jacob Goldsmith, Westerville North, Sr., 220; Omari Green, Central Crossing, Jr., Hwt.; Andrew Halko, Ready, Sr., 145; Walker Heard, Marysville, Sr., 152; Day'Myrin Jones, Franklin Heights, Sr., Hwt.; Dylan Le, Dublin Scioto, So., 106; Corbin May, Delaware, Jr., 182; Jacob McCloskey, Delaware, Sr., 195; Aaron Morton, Westerville South, Jr., 160; Michael Petrella, Hartley, Jr., 113; Jacob Sherman, Olentangy, Sr., 120; Ethan Smegal, Marysville, Sr., 220; Riley Ucker, Dublin Coffman, Fr., 220; Lucas Uliano, Olentangy Liberty, So., 126; Nick Varanelli, Olentangy, Sr., 132.

Past captains

Central Crossing's Jaden Mattox (2018), Liberty's Brakan Mead (2017), Central Crossing's Kameron Teacher (2016), Marysville's Taleb Rahmani (2015), Austin Pfarr (2014) and Noah Forrider (2013), Liberty's Roy Daniels (2012), Hilliard Davidson's Chase Delande (2011), Westerville North's Josh Demas (2009, 2010) and Jesse Dong (2008), Westerville Central's Brendan Barlow (2007), Westerville South's Anthony Ciraky (2006), Hamilton Township's Nick Hackett (2005), New Albany's Larry Reichard (2004), Westland's T.J. Enright (2003), Hamilton Township's Jason Hackett (2002), DeSales' C.P. Schlatter (2000, 2001), Ready's Tommy Rowlands (1999) and Pickerington's Keaton Anderson (1998).

