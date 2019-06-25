Jermaine Guice, who played at the prep, collegiate and professional levels, has been named girls basketball coach at Westerville South High School.

A 1990 South graduate, he replaces Erick Herzberg, who stepped down after one season and is now the girls coach at DeSales.

Guice, 46, played at Butler University and professionally in Europe for six seasons, averaging 14.3 points in 217 games. He retired in 2008 and spent the past 10 seasons as an assistant with the South boys team under coach Ed Calo.

“I remember the good things that I got from going to school at South and it does feel like I’m giving back to kids and the community, all the good things that I was fortunate enough to experience,” Guice said.

Guice’s daughter, Peyton, helped the Wildcats win district and OCC-Buckeye Division titles each of the past two seasons. She graduated this spring and has committed to play for Ohio University.

His son, Jaden, is preparing for his junior season with the South boys team.

“It was a family decision,” Guice said of accepting the position. “I sat down with my wife (Sara) and the kids and we talked about the possibilities and what it meant as far as time commitment. Everyone was OK with it. One of the biggest things to think about was I’m not going to be coaching on the boys side with my son and coach Calo.”

Last season under Herzberg, South finished 19-6 overall and 10-0 in the OCC-Buckeye and reached a Division I regional semifinal before losing to Pickerington Central 71-44.

In 2017-18 under Silas Williams, the Wildcats went 21-6 overall, 10-0 in the league and lost in a regional final.

“You hope that you can keep this thing going, but it’s going to be a new year, some new challenges and hopefully everybody can buy in to what me and my staff will be teaching,” Guice said. “Hopefully, some good things can happen. There’s some talented players coming back and we want to try to raise some of the levels of the other girls who are returning as well.”

