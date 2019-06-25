Randy Patton, a key contributor to the Dublin Coffman High School girls basketball program the past 10 seasons, has been named girls coach at Westerville Central.

He replaces Jim Morgan, who stepped down after two seasons.

“My goal with these girls over time is to get us back in the conversation,” Patton said. “I feel like I know what it takes to get to the top level in central Ohio. Central Ohio is a mecca around the state for girls basketball. We’re going to be extremely young. I’m interested in consistency, and we’re going to speed the game up a little bit.”

Patton was the junior varsity coach at Coffman, but served as the Shamrocks’ interim varsity coach during the 2015-16 season when his son, Bryan, took a leave of absence as coach after the birth of one of his daughters.

That season, the Shamrocks went 23-4 and reached a Division I district final before losing to Reynoldsburg 70-68 in overtime.

Prior to coaching at Coffman, Patton served as the junior varsity boys coach at Central for four seasons. He also coached boys and girls middle school teams during his 23-year coaching career with Westerville City Schools.

“I’m happy and excited to be back in Westerville,” said Patton, who has career record of 470-160. “I had 23 great years before I spent the last 10 at Coffman. Coffman had great people. My son, myself and coach (Matt) Mitchell developed a phenomenal program and it helped me get a great feel for central Ohio girls basketball.”

Under Morgan, the Warhawks finished 15-8 overall and 6-4 in the OCC-Buckeye Division in 2017-18 and 10-14 overall and 3-7 in the league last season.

