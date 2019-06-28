Having competed at the international level, Maria Shipe wants to share her knowledge of soccer with members of the Whitehall-Yearling High School girls team.

Shipe, 31, has been named Rams coach, pending school board approval. She replaces Alex Setser, who stepped down after one season.

“I have a lot of coaching experience and I have the time to help out the program, so I figured I’d check it out and I liked it,” said Shipe, a 2005 graduate of Bexley and 2009 graduate of Robert Morris University in Chicago. “I’m happy that there are girls interested in being part of the soccer program. They’re interested in helping to start this program. We have to start somewhere. It’s a young program. It starts with the youth. It’s a project in the making.”

Shipe competed at the prep and collegiate levels before playing for the Philippines national team in the qualifying rounds for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2013 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Her mother, Yolanda, is from the Philippines.

“It was an awesome experience,” said Shipe, whose team failed to qualify for the World Cup. “I had a lot of fun.”

Shipe previously served as an assistant coach at Bexley and Maine West High School in Des Plaines, Illinois, as well as at the club level. She continues to play recreationally.

Last season under Setser, the Rams finished 3-10 overall and 0-6 in the MSL-Ohio Division.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank