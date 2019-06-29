Mike George is stepping down after four years as athletics director at Westland High School to fulfill a longtime goal.

He has been named an assistant principal and athletics director at Northridge High School. His final day at Westland is July 31.

“I’ve been wanting to be an assistant principal for a few years now,” said George, who starts at Northridge on Aug. 1. “I have an administrative license and I spent all that money to get it and I wanted to use it.”

George became Westland athletics director in the summer of 2015, replacing Greg Burke, who retired after 18 years. Prior to arriving at Westland, George served two years as athletics events manager at Westerville North. He also had been athletics director at Briggs for two years and Groveport for five years.

“I enjoyed Westland a lot,” George said. “There are great people there. A great administration, a great staff. Westland is a good place. It’s in good shape. Schedules are done and coaches are hired. Everything is ready to go. I’m proud of the facility updates that we were able to get done, especially work in the gym and redoing the weight room. That was way past due. There’s still a long way to go.”

George will replace Justin Grieger in both positions at Northridge. Grieger is leaving to become principal at Northridge Middle School.

“Mike was committed, he was great with the kids and he did everything to his ability to support Westland athletics,” Westland principal James Miller said.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank