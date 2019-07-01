The Thomas Worthington High School boys lacrosse team has a new but familiar leader.

Collin Lisi, a 2010 Thomas graduate who played four years of lacrosse and football for the Cardinals, has been named coach.

Lisi served as an assistant coach this spring under John Haldeman, who stepped down after two seasons as coach. The Cardinals went 16-22 under Haldeman, including 11-8 overall and 4-3 in the OCC-Cardinal Division this spring.

Lisi spent the past three years as an instructional teacher at Colerain Elementary in Columbus City Schools. He will be a substitute teacher for Worthington Schools this fall and a student teacher at Thomas next spring to complete his master’s degree in secondary mathematics from Grand Canyon University.

“I think being available to the kids during the days and to the parents and community was a big asset in getting this opportunity,” Lisi said. “I’m very lucky to have my first head coaching position and having it at my alma mater, where I know the ins and outs of a prestigious school and program. That makes it that much better.

“I have the benefit of knowing these kids and can grow relationships by being in the building and seeing who makes things happen in the weight room and things like that. I’m very excited to get organized and get things going and I won’t have to spend that first year learning who the kids are and what their skills are. I can find a teaching/practice plan to fit all of them and then build on the strategies.”

Lisi was a volunteer assistant football coach at Whetstone from 2014-16, an assistant boys lacrosse coach at Delaware in 2014 and 2015 and junior varsity boys lacrosse coach at Dublin Coffman from 2016-18.

“Coach Lisi views the lacrosse field as an extension of the classroom and clearly recognizes the importance of building positive relationships with players and parents,” athletics director Jen Goebbel said. “He is organized, hard-working and has a tremendous amount of positive energy. I am very excited for what he will bring to our lacrosse program.”

