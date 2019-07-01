Three Ohio Premier club soccer teams won regional championships and are preparing for national competition.

The Under-19 NL boys team continued its stellar season by winning the U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Cup in Saginaw, Michigan.

U19 NL went 5-0, defeating Kingdom SC Red (Michigan) 4-3 in the final June 26 to improve to 25-0-3 on the season. The team already had earned a berth to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships on July 23-28 in Overland Park, Kansas, by winning the National League-Blue Division title with a 4-0-2 record. U19 NL has outscored its opponents 77-15.

"We already knew we were going to nationals and the (regional title) was expected," said coach Alan Yost, who also coaches the men's team at Capital. "Their goal was to win regional and we felt we could do it. There wasn't much of a celebration. For us, the big thing is nationals. That's really what we're looking forward to."

U19 NL went 3-0 in pool play at regional, which began June 21, and beat Toledo Celtics Black 1-0 in a semifinal June 25 behind a goal by Noah Boffo, a New Albany High School graduate who now plays for Xavier University.

After a scoreless first half against Kingdom SC Red, U19 NL opened a 3-1 lead before holding on for the win.

"It was a business trip," Yost said. "The goal was to go there and win and we weren't going to be happy if we didn't. With this group, it shows a lot of character in who they are and what they've done, because going in knowing you're already going to nationals, it could have been easy not to give our best."

Boffo, Fernando Dapino (Upper Arlington), Drew Fischer (New Albany/Colgate) and Christian Buendia (St. Charles/St. Louis) scored against Kingdom SC Red.

"We have really good players and the way we play together, we've jelled and we give a team effort," Boffo said.

Earning titles in the U.S. Club Soccer Midwest Regional held June 21-24 in Waukegan and Libertyville, Illinois, on the outskirts of Chicago were the U16 Green girls team and the U13 Green girls team.

Both squads advanced to the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup, which will be held July 19-23 in Commerce City, Colorado.

The U16 Green girls team went 2-0-1 in pool play and defeated NOSC Blast (Minn-esota) 1-0 in the final behind a goal by Erin Tracy (Watterson).

The teams had played to a scoreless tie in the tournament opener.

"We went into the tournament with a goal of winning it and going to nationals," said coach Katie Robinson, who also coaches the Wittenberg women's team. "For the most part, (the girls) didn't know what to expect, but we played three of the toughest teams that we played all year. They were fast, athletic, and it really challenged our girls to step up and they did a fantastic job of grinding through."

Also in pool play, U16 Green defeated White Bear Orange Premier (Minnesota) 2-0 and Salvo Navy (Minnesota) 1-0.

Goalkeeper Olivia Alford (Dublin Coffman) posted four shutouts.

"If we had to pick an MVP, it definitely would be Olivia," Robinson said. "She came up big. Our defense was really solid, too. We didn't allow a ton of shots, but the shots that we did allow, Olivia stepped up big time, and all the set pieces that she saw, she was real aggressive coming out of the goal. She was really good for us."

The U13 Green girls team also went 2-0-1 in pool play and beat First XI (Illinois) 2-0 in the final behind goals by Aspen Scythes (South Point) and Emma McDonald (Dublin).

In pool play, U13 Green defeated EWSC Costa (Minnesota) 1-0 and St. Croix Academy (Minnesota) 3-0 and played First XI to a scoreless tie.

Ella Lowrie (Powell) played all four games in goal.

"Our goal is to win a national championship," coach Bill Ho said. "Regional is just part of that process. (The girls) played really well in the final. All four games, they dominated their opponents. It was just a matter of getting the job done."

Ohio Premier had five other teams compete in the U.S. Club Soccer Midwest Regional.

The U18/19 ECNL boys team went 2-1 in pool play and reached the final, where it lost to Central Illinois United 5-2.

In pool play, U18/19 ECNL defeated Sockers (Illinois) FC Naperville 2-1 and Cleveland Soccer Club Impact United MDL 3-2 and lost to Chicago Alliance FC 4-3.

The U13 ECNL boys team went 3-0 in pool play before losing to Chicago Fire Juniors Pre-Academy 3-2 in a semifinal.

In pool play, U13 ECNL beat Minneapolis United Premier 8-2, Eclipse Select West (Minnesota) 10-0 and Libertyville (Illinois) FC Elite 6-0.

The U17 Green NPL boys team went 2-1 in pool play to tie for first, but lost the tiebreaker to advance to a semifinal on criteria.

U17 Green NPL opened with a 4-1 loss to St. Croix Academy, but bounced back to defeat Eclipse Select NPL (Illinois) 2-1 and Chicago Edge NPL 3-1.

"I'm very proud of this team," coach James Fredrickson said. "We bounced back from a tough opening-day loss full of missed opportunities to win the next two and give ourselves a chance. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of the tiebreakers, but the boys showed great character in turning things around. We are disappointed not to advance to nationals again this year, but still ended on a positive."

The U15 ECNL boys team went 1-2 in pool play, defeating Libertyville FC Elite (Illinois) 4-2 and losing to Tonka Fusion Elite (Minnesota) 3-0 and Eclipse Select NPL 6-0, and the U19 Green NPL boys team went 0-3 in pool play, losing to Sockers FC Chicago 4-0, Central Illinois United 5-0 and Tonka United BP (Minnesota) 2-1.

Club Ohio

Three Club Ohio boys teams competed in the U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Cup, but failed to advance out of pool play.

The U18 Green 1 team went 1-2 in pool play, defeating FC United Pre-Academy (Illinois) 4-2 and losing to Javanon Black FC (Kentucky) 4-1 and Minneapolis United Premier 4-1, while the U17 Green 1 and U16 Green 1 teams both went 0-3.

U17 Green 1 lost to Galaxy Boys Blue (Illinois) 4-2, (Louisville) United International 4-3 and (Avon Lake) Upper North FC Red 2-1, and U16 Green 1 lost to Kansas Rush SC 2-1, FC United Pre-Academy 3-0 and OESA-Kentucky Academy 5-1.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank