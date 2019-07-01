Nick Courtright is hoping to bring stability to the Westland High School girls soccer team.

Courtright, 43, has been named coach, replacing Mike Schwarten, who stepped down after two seasons.

Courtright, who is the Cougars’ fourth coach in five years, previously served as a boys varsity assistant and middle school coach at West Jefferson from 2012-15 and a boys varsity assistant and co-ed junior varsity coach at London from 2015-17.

He also has coached at the youth and club levels.

“I was a little skeptical about going to a high school program, but after being there for summer conditioning and meeting these girls, they’re a fantastic group,” Courtright said. “It’s been well worth it.”

A 1994 graduate of Westland, Courtright played soccer as a freshman and sophomore and tennis all four years for the Cougars.

Westland went 3-30-1 under Schwarten, including 1-15-1 overall and 0-5 in the OCC-Central Division last season.

