When Damani Camara began competing for the FC Columbus men's soccer team during its inaugural season last summer, he recalls having "about five people" watch him and his teammates in action.

Splitting its home games between Ohio Dominican and The Wellington School, the club has been attracting dozens of fans to games this season.

"Now we're seeing a lot of people come in (to watch)," Camara said. "We're doing a really good job. Everybody's confident and ready to give 100 percent whenever they're called upon."

FC Columbus, which charges $5 per ticket online or $7 at the gate for adults, is a member of the 91-team National Premier Soccer League, the largest organized men's soccer league in the United States featuring 13 conferences and four regions.

FC Columbus, which competes in the eight-team Great Lakes Conference with Toledo Villa FC, FC Indiana and five clubs from Michigan, was 2-8-3 overall and 2-7-1 in the conference before playing FC Indiana on June 30 and Michigan Stars FC on July 3.

FC Columbus closes the regular season with league games against Kalamazoo FC on Friday, July 5, and FC Indiana on July 12. Both games are at Wellington.

The top two teams in the conference qualify for the NPSL playoffs.

"We're ahead of schedule," said J.J. Bain, the boys coach at Wellington who serves as operations manager and assistant coach for FC Columbus. "We have probably 50 percent of our team returning from last year."

For players like Camara, the NPSL is an opportunity to compete a step higher than the recreational level.

Camara was born in New York but grew up in the West African country of Guinea before moving to central Ohio in 2015. He played for an amateur club while in Guinea and for adult leagues in central Ohio before making FC Columbus' roster last summer.

Last season, Camara scored the first goal in club history and finished with 11.

On June 6, he was named the NPSL National Player of the Week after scoring two goals in a 3-1 win over Toledo Villa FC on May 31 and scoring three in a 3-0 win over Grand Rapids FC on May 27.

"(Camara) got NPSL Player of the Week, which is a big honor," said Maziya Chete, FC Columbus' founder, owner and associate head coach along with Seymour Alleyne. "He's putting in the work, and that pays off."

The NPSL, which was founded in 2003, is considered a fourth-tier league of American soccer behind Major League Soccer, USL Championship and USL League One.

Chete founded a youth team, Santos Futbol Club, in 1995 and later a men's team that he hoped would become a member of the Premier Development League (now called USL League Two).

The process to join the NPSL began about four years ago for FC Columbus, whose roster consists of current and former college players as well as other players with experience at the recreational level.

"We're adjusting (after we had) a bunch of guys get invitations to international teams," Chete said. "One went to Germany, one went to Denmark and guys have gotten injured, so we're in transition.

"But it's growing. Like anything else, it takes time. It's our second season and it's been better than last year. There's improvement across the board. We've just got to keep working at it."

Defensive midfielder Demarco Andrews, a native of Jamaica who plays for Ohio Dominican, is in his second season with the club, as is defensive midfielder Abdoul Magid Sy, a Westerville North graduate who competed for Tiffin.

Goalkeeper Bryant Pratt is a 2018 Watterson graduate who plays for Indiana.

Defender Mamdou Diallo is a Northland graduate, defender Kangni Gabianou is a Beechcroft graduate who competed for Tiffin and forward Pau Piang is a Columbus Downtown graduate who plays for Otterbein.

Forward Jalim Bayo, who played two seasons at Brookhaven and two seasons for the Columbus Crew Juniors program, graduated from Columbus Alternative and played for Wright State.

Stopper Devyn Etling, who plays for Ohio State, scored FC Columbus' only goal in a 4-1 loss to AFC Ann Arbor on June 9.

Among the other key players are defender Cheick Diawara, a Dublin Scioto graduate who played at Wright State, and midfielder Trey Asensio, a Bexley graduate who plays for the University of Cincinnati.

Others on the team include Mamdou Ba (forward), Joe Brush (defender), Michael Chilton (stopper), Madifing Conde (defender), Pedro Gonclaves (midfielder), Cheick Tagourla (defender) and Lorenzo Urian (goalie).

"We're still trying to get a good rhythm," Gabianou said. "We've got a bunch of guys who have played in college and somewhere before they came here, so the intensity is great. Just to come out here to see your friends and family, it's good for the community."

