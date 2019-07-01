Logan Spiess was part of two of New Albany High School's most successful sports programs, and on his final day competing for the Eagles, he was reminded how lucky he had been the last four years.

"New Albany has a unique pride for athletics. That makes our (school) so special," Spiess, a Kenyon golf commit, said after the boys tennis team finished third in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division I state tournament May 26 at Elysium Tennis Center. "You can feel a real community pride. We had a bunch of student-athletes out supporting us here at 8 o'clock in the morning. They could have been doing anything else on a Sunday morning, but that is very special to have our other students here and cheering us on."

Boys tennis was just one of the programs that helped New Albany clinch the Ralph Young All-Sports Award for the OCC-Capital Division for the ninth time in 10 years.

League championships in baseball, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis and girls tennis and runner-up finishes in football and girls volleyball helped the Eagles amass 60.5 points to finish first, ahead of Big Walnut (55.5), Canal Winchester (53), Groveport and Newark (both 44.5) and Franklin Heights (14).

The All-Sports Award, in its 10th year, goes to the school in each of the OCC's five divisions that performs the best in the conference's common sports over the course of the school year. There were 13 common sports in the OCC-Capital. Six points were awarded for finishing first, five for placing second, four for finishing third and so on.

"It really does validate, to some degree, all the hard work that goes into creating competitive programs," athletics director Richie Wildenhaus said. "I've said it time and time again that so much of the success we have at the high school level comes from our middle school coaches preparing these kids to be high school athletes. When you win this award in a conference like the OCC ... we don't take that lightly. We know the significance. We're fortunate to have won it as many times as we have."

New Albany's perennially successful programs continued to live up to their expectations and another began what could be an era of dominance in a big way when the girls golf team went 187-0 and won the Division I state championship with a roster consisting of two freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior.

The Eagles' team score of 592 was a state-tournament record by 10 strokes, and they also set a final-round record of 292.

"It's really a great honor to represent New Albany High School and for our team to have had the chance to add to the rich history of the school's athletic program," said girls golf coach Rich Ritter, whose team competes in the OCC-Central. "There is no doubt that the consistency with which winning occurs at New Albany helps to fuel student-athletes and coaches. For those who love to compete, past success in our athletic program is inspiration and helps build belief and confidence that we will be successful in the future as well."

The boys tennis team has won 13 consecutive league titles, the boys golf team has finished first in the league nine years in a row, the girls tennis team has won 12 league championships in 13 years and the boys soccer team has won three consecutive league titles.

The baseball team won its second consecutive Division I district championship and was ranked as high as fourth in the state but fell to Upper Arlington 5-2 in a regional semifinal.

"You never know (how teams will do). Sports are funny," Wildenhaus said. "We knew coming in (to the school year) that we would have a special group with girls golf. ... With baseball, too, we saw what we had coming back and coming up."

The other All-Sports Award winners were Dublin Coffman in the OCC-Central, Dublin Jerome in the OCC-Cardinal, Gahanna in the OCC-Ohio and Olentangy Liberty in the OCC-Buckeye.

The award is named in honor of Young, a longtime OCC secretary and track official who also managed basketball tournaments at the sectional, district and regional levels for the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Young, who died April 12 at age 88, also served as athletics director at Delaware and treasurer of the OHSAA's Central District.

