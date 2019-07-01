Redshirted by the University of Illinois women's volleyball team as a freshman, Diana Brown was content to use that time to acclimate to the college game and learn from the All-American occupying the setter position ahead of her.

The 2018 graduate of DeSales High School not only will get her chance to shine for the Illini starting this fall, but also for the U.S. Women's Collegiate National Team during the World University Games beginning Friday, July 5, in Naples, Italy.

Brown impressed coaches enough during tryouts in February in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to earn her spot, but almost missed that chance because of a clerical error.

"I wasn't really expecting anything. I'd redshirted, so my name wasn't really out there and that was the first time I'd been able to show what I can do in a collegiate setting," Brown said. "They tried to email me and let me know I'd made it, but they had the wrong email. Finally, my coach (Chris Tamas) texted me and asked, 'Well, what's your decision?' He eventually told me what happened. I had to make my decision in about three hours."

Given the stakes, Brown didn't have to think for long.

"The chance to play internationally, representing the country, is very special," Brown said. "I just wanted my chance (during tryouts) to prove myself. It was pretty difficult in the beginning, not knowing anyone on the team and having to be a leader as a setter. I'm naturally more reserved, but when it comes to volleyball, I've learned to speak up more and be vocal."

Brown finished her DeSales career with 2,007 assists and was named first-team all-state her junior and senior seasons, becoming the first Stallions player to earn that honor twice. Already having committed to Illinois as a freshman, she was named Division I district co-Player of the Year as a sophomore and a senior and a second-team All-American her senior year as voted by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Brown long had discussed redshirting with the Illinois coaching staff, partly to acclimate to the college game and also because of her major in molecular and cellular biology with a minor in psychology.

She practiced and went on road trips with the Illini, all the while learning from senior Jordyn Poulter, a four-time all-Big Ten Conference honoree, conference Setter of the Year last fall and an AVCA first-team All-American. Illinois went 32-4, losing to conference rival Nebraska in five games in a national semifinal.

"I'm pretty hard on my setters in terms of what I want them to learn," Tamas told the Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette last November. "I know the demands of the position. A lot of it is just getting (Brown) incrementally better in certain areas and making sure she's ready when it's her time to step on the floor."

Qualifying rounds for the World University Games take place July 5-11. The finals are July 12 and 13.

"I've never been overseas," Brown said. "I don't know much about what we'll do on the trip yet (other than volleyball). We'll have to get used to the time change and we'll practice so we can get used to each other. I've played against a few of (my teammates) in club and I know who a few of the girls are. I know some names, but not the people."

