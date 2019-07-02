When Bill Hughett took over as Whitehall-Yearling High School athletics director in June 2015, he dreamed of fulfilling long-range projects for his department.

One of those dreams soon will become reality as installation of synthetic turf in the Rams' stadium, Mike Ferguson Field, is nearing completion. Work to replace the stadium's natural-grass field began May 13 and, weather permitting, should be completed by Aug. 1.

The boys soccer team is scheduled to hold home scrimmages Aug. 3 and 6, and the girls soccer team is slated to play host to a scrimmage on Aug. 12.

The football team is scheduled to have a home scrimmage against Westerville North on Aug. 23. Its home opener is Sept. 13 against Dublin Scioto.

"One of my goals coming into Whitehall was to get a turf field and to renovate the facilities," Hughett said. "It will also allow us to generate some revenue by renting the facility to local (sports programs) and get our youth programs and middle school program playing on it. ... After the summer, our facilities will be top-notch. We have the space and we're centrally located in Columbus."

Football coach Rod Lightfoot is excited to have a synthetic-turf field. The natural-grass surface did not drain efficiently and was littered with bumps and holes.

"It's great for our kids," Lightfoot said. "It's something we've been looking forward to. It's going to help our skilled guys. It will also give the other teams a chance to be a little quicker as well on our field, but it ties into what we're trying to do."

Lightfoot vividly recalls his team's regular-season finale last fall. Playing on a muddy field, the Rams defeated visiting London 34-15 on Oct. 26 to clinch the MSL-Ohio Division championship and clinch a Division II, Region 7 playoff berth.

"It was atrocious," Lightfoot said of the field that night. "Those days are over. I still have some of that mud on some of my clothes from that night."

Whitehall opened the postseason Nov. 2 with a 38-31 win at Dover before losing to Massillon Washington 35-17 in a regional semifinal Nov. 9 at Arlin Field in Mansfield to finish 10-2. Had the Rams been the host team for the first-round playoff game, Hughett believes the contest would have been moved to another location because of unplayable field conditions.

The synthetic-turf installation is part of an expansive renovation project made possible by voters passing Whitehall City Schools' 3.41-mill combined permanent-improvement levy and bond issue in November.

The cost to remove the natural grass and install the artificial turf was estimated to be between $750,000 and $800,000, according to the school district.

The stadium project also includes new light stands, renovated locker rooms and restrooms, a new concession stand and installation of a 50-foot flagpole.

"This is really exciting," Lightfoot said. "The community really stepped up. I can't thank them enough for passing that levy to allow us to have a great facility. They're moving along really quickly."

New tennis courts also are being built and a new gym floor will be installed. The track and baseball field underwent renovations prior to the spring season.

"Our administration, myself included, our facilities director (Dave Hausmann), our community, we're all looking forward to this new renovation," Hughett said. "We're super excited.

"We feel like it's going to help all of our school programs from tennis with new tennis courts, soccer and our football team. All the way around, it will be a big upgrade."

