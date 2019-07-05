The Worthington Kilbourne High School softball team will have a new coach next spring.

Athletics director Jeff Todd has posted the position, and Mike North confirmed he won’t return after guiding the Wolves for four seasons.

“We weren’t as successful as we hoped,” said North, who was 32-69 at Kilbourne, including 4-22 overall and 1-13 in the OCC-Cardinal Division this spring. “But we were really looking forward to next season because there is a lot of talent coming up and I think the girls are in position to win many more games and have much more success next season.”

The Wolves went 11-13 in 2018.

“We’ve already had our youth camp and our two allotted high school practices,” North said. “I coached in the district all-star game and we were really excited about next spring. I thought I was going to meet Jeff for an evaluation, but he let me know it was over. We haven’t had great records and that was pretty much the extent of it.

“But I enjoyed my time at Kilbourne. It’s a great school with a great facility and great kids. I have no regrets and I wish them the best in the future.”

Todd didn’t return messages seeking comment.

