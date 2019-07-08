A pair of former Columbus Academy standout athletes closed out their collegiate track and field careers on a high note.

Jack Lint, a 2014 graduate, and Julia Rizk, a 2015 graduate, competed in the NCAA Division I Outdoor National Championships held June 5-8 in Austin, Texas, and both made strong showings.

Competing in his only season for Michigan, Lint placed fourth of 24 competitors in the decathlon with 7,738 points, behind champion Johannes Erm (8,352) of Georgia.

The first five events of the decathlon -- the 100 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 -- were held June 5, while the final five -- the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 -- were on June 6.

Of the decathletes, Lint was third in both the 110 hurdles (14.49 seconds) and 1,500 (4:35.22), fifth in the pole vault (15 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and sixth in the 400 (48.6).

"Every time I went out on the track, I just tried to be the best that I could be," Lint said. "In high school, I had a lot of success and I had some ups and downs in college, but it was great to end on a really high note."

Competing in her second year at Ohio State, Rizk finished 12th in the 1,500 in 4:19.31 on June 8 after running a program-record 4:13.7 in a preliminary heat June 6.

She won the program's first national indoor title in the 1,600 (4:37.63) in March in Birmingham, Alabama, and holds the Buckeyes' indoor record in the event (4:32.79). She also is a program record holder as a member of the indoor distance medley relay (11:02.12) and the outdoor 3,200 relay (8:30.79).

Rizk, who competed at UCLA for two seasons before transferring to Ohio State before her junior year, was named second-team All-American in 2017.

"Our women's distance program has been significantly enhanced by Julia," Ohio State women's coach Karen Dennis said. "Julia came from a highly successful program (at Academy) and her experience out west (at UCLA) benefited our young squad. Her transition back to Columbus, her home state, started out bumpy as she had to overcome previous injuries that plagued her career at UCLA. Getting her healthy and keeping her healthy was top priority for (distance) coach (Khadevis) Robinson and our training staff.

"We knew Julia was talented and could help the program if she could stay healthy. To her credit, she bought into a different training, rehabilitation and nutritional plan that ultimately proved to be beneficial to her success. Julia has proven to be an amazing talent, teammate and leader in our program."

Lint competed at Virginia for three years before joining the Michigan program when he began pursuing a master's degree in data science. He currently is residing in San Francisco on a summer internship.

On June 12, he was named Big Ten Conference Field Athlete of the Year.

"I really appreciated the coaches and the team for bringing me in just for one year and putting so much care and effort into it and making sure that I was able to succeed the way I wanted to," Lint said.

At Virginia, Lint was named honorable mention All-American in the decathlon in 2017 and was the ACC indoor champion in the heptathlon that same year. He holds in the Cavaliers' indoor record in the heptathlon (5,546).

Rizk, who will graduate in December with a degree in finance, has one more year of eligibility remaining with Ohio State's women's cross country team. However, she is considering pursuing a spot on the Egyptian national team in hopes of competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Olympic trials will be held next June in Eugene, Oregon.

"I'm hoping to continue," said Rizk, whose father, Sam, is a native of Egypt. "I really want to go to (the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships from Sept. 27-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar). It's a different standard. I'm hoping to continue training this summer with coach (Robinson) and hopefully I'll get that standard at one of these elite meets over the summer. ... Ultimately, I want to try to make it to the Olympics."

Lint also is considering pursuing an Olympic berth but as a member of the U.S. national team.

"It's definitely been a goal," he said. "It will be fun. I should, for sure, be able to make the Olympic trials. That will be a great experience even if it ends there, so I will be happy no matter what."

Rizk holds Academy's program records in the 800 (2:14.3) and 1,600 (5:05.87) and as a member of the 3,200 (9:30.32) and 6,400 (23:13.57) relays. She also owns the school's top time in cross country (18:48.61).

"I think about high school and how different I was when I was young," Rizk said. "I feel like a lot of people have had success in college. We were so good so soon. I like to run and I had the opportunity to go across the country and run for an amazing school. I jumped at that. I've been really lucky to be presented with all these opportunities."

Lint holds Academy's program records in the 110 hurdles (14.2), 300 hurdles (36.32) and pole vault (13-0) and as a member of the 3,200 relay (7:48.41). He helped the Vikings win Division III state team titles in 2012 and '13.

"Academy is a really special place and anyone that's gone there, whether they've had tough or great times, it always sticks with them and pushes them to be the best person that they could be," Lint said.

