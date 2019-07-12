Kathryn Harris has been named athletics director at Gahanna Lincoln High School, pending school board approval July 18.

Harris currently is the assistant to Dustin Cullen, who has served as athletics director for four years and will remain with the school as an assistant principal. Harris joined the school district in 2016 after serving as the director of youth development at the Gahanna YMCA.

“I was born and raised in Gahanna, a 2008 graduate and former track athlete and captain for head girls track coach Roger Whittaker,” Harris said. “I have a passion for athletics and this community.”

Harris is scheduled to start her new role Aug. 1. She was chosen following interviews with a committee that included parents, teachers, coaches and administrators.

“As a GLHS graduate, Kathryn shared what it meant to be an athlete at GLHS, including the pride and confidence the experience instilled in her,” principal Jessica Slocum said. “Kathryn not only has a passion for excellence and creating a winning tradition, but she demonstrated to parents, coaches and administrators her aspiration to build an athletic program that teaches student-athletes the importance of sacrifice, resilience and character.”

Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences from Ohio State in 2012. She is working toward a master’s degree in athletic administration from Ohio University.

