Will Yoakum took advantage of his situation and entered his redshirt freshman season ready to make an impact with the West Liberty University men's basketball team.

The 2017 Delaware Hayes High School graduate averaged 14.3 points last winter, earning a spot on the Division II Bulletin's all-freshman team. He helped the Hilltoppers go 28-5, losing to Mercyhurst 82-70 in the Atlantic Region final of the NCAA tournament.

"My redshirt year was very important in my development and helped me get comfortable with everything we were doing," said Yoakum, a 6-foot-5 guard. "I was able to practice and learned a lot, plus I was able to put on 10 to 15 pounds and lift four times a week. It made me understand how hard practices are and how important practices are."

Sitting out a season as a redshirt also gave Yoakum a better understanding of the style of play coach Ben Howlett demands.

"Will probably could've played as a (true) freshman, but we wanted him to put on some muscle," Howlett said. "But he was the Freshman of the Year in (the Mountain East Conference) and on the freshman All-America team. He was our second-leading scorer and he's going to continue to evolve into a better full-court player for us.

"We play position-less basketball and we're one of the top-scoring teams in the nation at over 100 points per game. Anyone can bring the ball up and start the offense. We have shooters all over the floor and all of them can play just about any position. Defensively, Will plays the No. 4 (forward) spot, but offensively, he has the ability to drive it, shoot it and get his teammates involved. His best asset is decision-making in the open floor."

The style of play suits Yoakum well.

"It's a blast," he said. "The majority of our offense is based on quick hitters. I'm really excited for next year because I shot it well and they're wanting me to shoot more often.

"We've won nine of the last 10 league championships and we're normally a top-10 team in the nation, but we lost in the regional final last year. But we started two freshmen, two sophomores and a senior last year and we're very excited about next season."

Yoakum scored in double figures 23 times, topping the 20-point mark on six occasions with a career-high 26 points coming in an early season road win over eventual MEC tournament champion and NCAA tournament qualifier Notre Dame College.

Yoakum shot 55.3 percent (167-for-302) from the field to lead all Division II freshman guards, and his 46.7 percent (42-for-90) showing from 3-point range would have ranked among the top 10 nationally but fell short of the minimum attempts per game. He was 95-for-114 from the free-throw line, an 83.3 percentage that ranked among the top 100 Division II players in the nation.

"The sky is the limit for Will," Howlett said. "He's going to be a team leader for us the next three seasons because he's one of the most popular guys on the team and his teammates look up to him. I expect him to be one of the better players we've ever had in this program when it's all said and done.

"I could see him making a living at this game, maybe in Europe. He loves the game. Honestly, every coach loves a player with ability, but it's more with him. I can't wait to get to practice because he's always there smiling and putting forth his best effort. It doesn't matter if it's a practice in mid-September or preparing for the conference championship. He's just there smiling and ready to get to work."

Those are the essentials he learned while playing for coach Jordan Blackburn at Delaware.

"Coach Blackburn was not only great for me in my skill development, but in making me mentally tougher and willing to enjoy the grind of practice and improving," Yoakum said.

"We had a lot of great players at Delaware through the years and it was a challenge to practice against guys like Khalil (Iverson) and Griffin (Kinney)."

