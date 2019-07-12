Hoping a stretch of five consecutive summers with surgeries finally was behind him, Jae’Sean Tate bided his time July 5 as he waited to make his NBA Summer League debut.

Then the earth shook.

“I’d been waiting a whole year to get back into this position and right when we were about to come out of the locker room, here comes an earthquake. Everything starts shaking and I started getting dizzy,” Tate, a Pickerington High School Central and Ohio State graduate, said of a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook much of southern California and Nevada, including the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, where Tate and his Denver Nuggets teammates were waiting to play the Phoenix Suns. He’d have to wait two more days, when the Nuggets played the Orlando Magic.

“I just thought: ‘Fate doesn’t want me to play in the Summer League,’ ” Tate said. “But I think that was a good thing, come to think of it. I just have to control what I can control, and (July 5) I was probably a bit too overanxious.”

Jae'Sean Tate with AUTHORITY!#MileHighBasketballpic.twitter.com/h0brNq8yso

— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets)July 7, 2019

Tate, who was scheduled to play in the Summer League last year with the Milwaukee Bucks but broke his right index finger during the team’s final practice before heading to Las Vegas, still is trying to find his professional footing. After not being selected in the 2018 NBA draft, Tate averaged 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21 games for Telenet Giants Antwerp, a Basketball Champions League team in Belgium.

The 6-foot-4 Tate had averaged 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three Summer League games entering this weekend. He had played 25.3 minutes per game and shot 9-for-17 from the floor.

“You’re always looking for a guy in Summer League that can step up and showcase his ability,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters July 6, mentioning Tate among other players the team potentially could sign.

Tate said a season overseas helped him become a more analytical player.

“I really think it made me better overall. European players and coaches are very smart; we watched a lot of film and studied a lot of tendencies,” he said. “We might be more athletic over here, but the way they play is very tactical. You have to be able to shoot well. The court is smaller and there’s not a lot of space, so that’s something to get used to. Just my ability to be versatile is a big thing I’m working on. I can guard anybody on the court except for (center) and I want to showcase that.”

Tate’s original plan was to participate in The Basketball Tournament from July 19-21 at Capital University, as part of the Big X team coached by former Buckeyes teammate Andrew Dakich.

A strong enough showing in the Summer League might negate that. Otherwise, Tate might return to Europe for a second season this fall.

“My goal is not to play (next weekend), if that makes sense,” Tate said, chuckling, because signing an NBA contract would render him ineligible for the TBT. “(Signing with an NBA team) was the whole goal (in Las Vegas). Play well, your name gets around and teams take notice. You just give it your all and hope to make a good impression.”

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave