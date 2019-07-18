Brian Leland, who was the athletics director at Northside Christian the past two years, took over that role at Grove City Christian School on July 17.

“It went pretty much as I expected,” Leland said of his transition. “I’m just trying to learn the new school. I’m trying to see how things have been done there. They have things pretty well established. I’m excited.”

He replaces Matt Blandin, who stepped down after four years to accept the same position at Batavia.

Leland, 51, also was the boys basketball coach at Northside Christian the past 12 seasons and served as a social studies teacher.

He previously taught social studies and coached boys basketball at Schaumburg Christian in Illinois and Fayette Christian in Washington Court House.

Blandin replaced Lisa Howard in March 2015.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank