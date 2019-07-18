Brian Lowery will be the next athletics director at Westland High School.

He will take over for Mike George, who is stepping down after four years to become an athletics director and assistant principal at Northridge. George’s final day at Westland is July 31.

Lowery has been the athletics director at Beechcroft for two years. His final day at Beechcroft is July 26, and he starts at Westland on Aug. 1.

“I’m very excited,” said Lowery, who lives in Galloway. “I love the people, the coaches, the kids and the staff at Beechcroft. It’s bittersweet to be leaving, but I’m very excited. There’s great people (at Beechcroft) and I’m sure I’ll run into great people at Westland. I used to coach there, so I know some people there.”

Lowery also was the athletics director at Columbus South for five years, beginning in 2012.

Lowery, who will turn 41 on July 28, served as an assistant boys basketball coach at Westland in the 2009-10 season. He also was an assistant football coach at Hilliard Bradley in 2009 and 2010.

“There are more students at Westland (than Beechcroft) and I look forward to the challenge,” Lowery said. “It’s bigger. I’m sure there are great people at Westland who will make my transition good. … I have an affinity for the area, the people, the young people. I love the people (in the community) and I want to do the best for them.”

George became Westland’s athletics director in summer 2015. He replaced Greg Burke, who retired after 18 years.

Before arriving at Westland, George served two years as athletics events manager at Westerville North. He also had been athletics director at Briggs for two years and Groveport for five years.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank