It wasn’t how Bob McGee anticipated spending this fall, but arguably the most successful coach in DeSales High School girls soccer history finds himself back with the Stallions in their time of need.

McGee, who coached DeSales to Division II state championships in 1995 and 2011 and a state runner-up finish in 2012, was named Stallions coach for the third time July 16.

McGee replaces Doug Williamson, who was hired Jan. 7 but resigned July 2 because of health issues.

“It’s hard to say no to DeSales when they call you,” said McGee, a 1980 DeSales graduate whose previous stints with his alma mater were from 1993-96 and 2011-12. “I had shoulder surgery right after last season and I’d planned to take a year off from coaching … but this will be fun. It feels like coming home a little bit. It’s been seven years since I’ve been here so there are new players and a few gaps to fill on the coaching staff. There’s a lot to do.”

Since his departure from DeSales, McGee coached Pickerington Central for most of the 2014 season — leading the Tigers to their first OCC-Ohio championship in 13 years — and was at Gahanna from 2016-18, going 40-6-11 with two OCC-Ohio Division titles and a Division I district championship in his first season.

The Stallions went 5-11-1 overall and 3-1 in the CCL last season but lost their top three scorers to graduation. Expected returnees include senior defender Reese Elliott, junior defender Gabby Mahaffey and sophomores Abby Groff (goalkeeper) and Kylie Hast (midfielder).

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave