As he prepares to embark on the next chapter in his football career, Benny Snell returned to a place close to his heart.

Snell played host the first Snell Yeah Football Camp on July 18 at Westerville Central High School, with about 240 children registering for the event.

A 2016 graduate of Central, Snell is preparing to begin his professional career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Training camp begins July 26.

The Steelers selected Snell, who decided to forgo his senior season at the University of Kentucky, in the fourth round of the NFL draft (No. 122 overall) on April 27.

“Central has prepared me for where I am today,” Snell said at his camp. “From the coaches to (athletics director) Mr. (Andy) Ey to the school staff, this is my stomping grounds. This is where it all started. It’s been a good ride.”

Snell has started a partnership with national criminal justice reform group Justice Action Network, providing children impacted by incarceration the opportunity to participate in his camp.

Snell left Kentucky as its all-time leader in rushing yards (3,873), total touchdowns (48), rushing touchdowns (48) and 100-yard rushing games (19).

As a senior at Central, he was named first-team all-state and district Offensive Player of the Year in Division I. He rushed for 1,826 yards and 26 touchdowns on 247 carries, capped by 241 yards and three scores in a 49-24 loss to Euclid in a second-round playoff game as the Warhawks finished 10-2.

As a junior, Snell rushed for 2,077 yards and 26 touchdowns on 295 carries. He was named first-team all-state and all-district and helped lead the Warhawks to the playoffs.

Snell was the second Warhawks football player to be drafted, joining 2011 graduate Nick Vannett, who was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (No. 94 overall) in 2016. Vannett, a tight end who played at Ohio State, had a career-high 269 yards receiving and three touchdowns this past season.

Seattle visits Pittsburgh on Sept. 15, which is the second week of the NFL season.

“This is what I do,” Snell said of reporting to Steelers camp. “I live and die by football.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank