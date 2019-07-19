Delaware Stingrays swimming and diving coach Bill Rietz and his assistants took their customary plunge into the pool to celebrate winning another Greater Columbus Swim League championship July 15 at Plain Township Aquatic Center.

The Stingrays have won the overall title every year since the award was first presented in 2009.

“After a hot day like today, it was perfect,” Rietz said of the leap into the pool. “The league came up with the award 10 years ago in 2009 and no other team has taken this trophy back to their home pool.”

Delaware collected 3,058.5 points in the league meet to finish ahead of Plain Township (2,797), Worthington (2,168.5), Highland (1,989.5), Westerville JC (1,627.5), Northwest (1,236), Annehurst (1,105) and Gahanna (629).

In diving held July 12 and 13 at Jack Florance Pool at Mingo Park in Delaware, Gahanna finished first in the senior division (218) and Northwest was first in the junior division (122).

Lincoln West led Delaware in the boys junior division, winning the 10-and-under 100-meter individual medley (1 minute, 28.76 seconds), 50 freestyle (33.2) and 50 butterfly (38.22).

Multiple winners in the senior division for Delaware were Olivia Oyster in the girls 18-and-under 100 IM (1:08.81) and 100 free (59.61), Ben Dunham in the boys 14-and-under 100 IM (1:07.07) and 50 breaststroke (meet-record 33.67) and Owen Thomas in the boys 12-and-under 50 free (28.47) and 50 fly (meet-record 29.96).

“Everybody had a phenomenal meet,” Thomas said. “The seniors were able to pull it off and win it overall.”

Other winners for the Stingrays in the senior division were Sam Sulek in boys 18-and-under diving (254.8 points), Mia Saksa in the girls 12-and-under 50 free (29.34), Natalie Fiant in the girls 12-and-under 50 backstroke (34.32) and Kara Glesenkamp in the girls 12-and-under 50 breast (38.16).

Other multiple winners in the junior division for Delaware were Hayden White in the girls 8-and-under 25 free (18.6) and 25 fly (20.52) and Lucas Kourie in the boys 8-and-under 25 free (19.44) and 25 breast (25.0).

Charlotte Pelkey was first in the girls 6-and-under 25 free (25.64).

Seven meet records were established in the senior division, including Fiant, Gaby Oyster, Leah Nebraska and Saksa in the girls 12-and-under 200 free relay (2:03.46) and Saksa, Glesenkamp, Fiant and Nebraska in the girls 12-and-under 200 medley relay (2:18.15).

“I knew after the morning (session) that we had to bring the heat and the kids definitely stepped up,” Rietz said. “A key is depth. Our goal is to try to get all four entries to score individually and relays to score as best they can because that’s where the points are doubled.

“On paper we knew we could take this, but no one is going to give it to us. We had to get up and swim, and they took that to heart.”

Plain Township sets two records

Connor Pirkle, Nathanael Schimming, Kaden Elkovitch and Luke Axline set a pair of meet records for the host Gators while winning the boys 12-and-under 200 free relay (2:02.29) and 200 medley relay (2:16.22).

Also for the boys in the senior division, Tommy Morris won the 18-and-under 100 IM (1:00.2), 100 free (54.19) and 100 fly (58.27).

Carly Meeting led the girls team in the senior division, winning the 14-and-under 100 IM (1:09.26), 50 free (28.07) and 50 fly (30.44).

Mia Gregory finished first in the girls 12-and-under 100 IM (1:13.3) and 50 fly (31.43).

Other winners in the senior division were Hope Schimming in the girls 14-and-under 50 back (32.11), Elkovitch in the boys 12-and-under 50 back (34.45) and Axline in the boys 12-and-under 50 breast (36.2).

Individual winners in the junior division were Owen Goettel in the boys 8-and-under 25 back (23.29), Wystan Cann in the boys 8-and-under 25 fly (22.66) and Caroline Labuhn in the girls 8-and-under 25 breast (25.44).

“It was so fun to host the championships this year and our kids swam so well,” coach Megan Labuhn said. “The ones that I started coaching when they were 8 are 17 now, so it’s really fun to watch what they’re doing and staying part of our team and growing.”

Ellsworth leads Westerville JC

Emily Ellsworth led Westerville JC, winning the girls 18-and-under 100 breast (meet-record 1:14.42), 100 back (1:08.16) and 100 fly (1:06.97).

Other individual winners were Zander Murnieks in boys 14-and-under diving (159.05), Madelyn Bosler in the girls 14-and-under 50 breast (35.67) and Ehren Bratten in boys 10-and-under diving (102.8).

Young swimmers lead Worthington Wave

John Sumner led the Worthington boys team in the junior division, winning the 6-and-under 25 free (24.58) and 25 back (28.9).

For the girls, Abi Goodrich finished first in the 10-and-under 50 back (38.81) and 50 fly (39.47).

Other individual winners were Zach Barnes in the boys 14-and-under 50 back (31.12), Josh Hickman in the boys 14-and-under 50 free (27.78), Connor Florence in the boys 14-and-under 50 fly (30.45), Will Barnes in the boys 12-and-under 100 IM (1:09.44), Logan Ament in the boys 10-and-under 50 breast (47.53) and Paige Renneker in the girls 8-and-under 25 back (22.55).

Three swimmers win for Highland Otters

Highland won three individual events.

Hayden Yeager was first in the boys 18-and-under 100 breast (1:07.76), Zak Bloomer captured the title in the boys 10-and-under 50 back (43.51) and Allison Walker won the girls 6-and-under 25 back (28.72).

Graham’s wins lead Northwest Tigersharks

Cameron Graham led Northwest by winning the girls 10-and-under 100 IM (1:21.14), 50 free (33.54) and 50 breast (43.99).

Other individual winners were Jack Trace in the boys 18-and-under 100 back (1:04.02), Peyton Johnson in girls 10-and-under diving (91.35) and Ashley Hjelle in girls 8-and-under diving (75.95).

Divers set pace for Annehurst Piranhas

The divers led Annehurst, as Roan Stacey finished first in girls 12-and-under (127.05) and Landen Marinelli was first in boys 8-and-under (76.1).

Three divers win for Gahanna Sea Lions

Gahanna won the senior division in diving thanks to three first-place finishers.

Ashleigh Provan won girls 18-and-under (240.25), Vicky Miller was first in girls 14-and-under (151.2) and Madden Vieta won boys 12-and-under (166.7).

