A little more than four months after winning a state championship, Dublin Coffman High School rising sophomore Seth Shumate is now a two-time U.S. Marine Corps national champion.

On July 15 in the U.S. Marine Corps Cadet Freestyle nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, Shumate beat Evan Bates of Indiana 11-0 in the championship match at 195 pounds.

His performance helped Team Ohio finish with 50 points to place third of 31 teams behind Pennsylvania (61) and Minnesota (51).

“Winning the national title means a lot to me,” Shumate said. “It shows me that all the work I’ve been putting into this season has been paying off.”

Then on July 17 and 18, Shumate won the championship at 195 in the Cadet Greco-Roman competition.

Shumate won four matches to reach the title bout of the freestyle competition, including beating David Harper of Georgia 8-2 in a semifinal.

Last summer, Shumate finished fifth at 170 in freestyle. On March 9, he won the Division I state title at 195.

Also placing for Team Ohio in the Cadet Freestyle nationals were Coffman rising sophomores Ismael Ayoub (126) and Riley Ucker (220), who were fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the Greco-Roman competition, Shumate earned four consecutive shutout wins, including beating Isaiah Anderson of Washington 10-0 in the championship dual.

In the 16U girls freestyle division, Coffman rising junior Ayala Wolak finished fifth at 144 to help Team Ohio score 12 points and tie for 14th of 33 teams behind champion California (91).

