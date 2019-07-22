The Olentangy Tornadoes fit in immediately as a newcomer to the North-East-West swimming championships July 15 at Dublin Community Pool North.

In the 10-team league meet, the Tornadoes scored the most boys points (1,162) and the second-most girls points (963) to finish with 2,125 and edge two-time defending champion Dublin Atlantic (2,070.5) for the championship.

The Tornadoes finished third last year in the five-team Suburban Swim Club League.

"We were looking for a league with more teams," coach Carolyn Ziliak said. "When we left there were only four other teams in it. A coach I knew loved this league so we thought about switching."

According to Ziliak, many of the Tornadoes' athletes do not compete year-round.

"We're thrilled because we love this league," assistant coach Tally Whitehead said. "It was an absolute team effort."

Olentangy finished ahead of Atlantic (1010.5), Dublin Arctic (877), the Muirfield Muirfins (721), Dublin Pacific (565.5), the Plain City Sharks (433), Sycamore Hills (393), the Marysville Stingrays (312), Lifetime Swim Ohio (257) and the Northland Tigersharks (13) in the boys competition.

Atlantic scored the most girls points (1,060), followed by Olentangy, Arctic (846), Plain City (767), Marysville (725), Muirfield (679), Pacific (510), Sycamore Hills (304), Lifetime (287) and Northland (14).

Overall, Arctic was third (1,723) followed by Muirfield (1,400), Plain City (1,200), Pacific (1075.5), Marysville (1,037), Sycamore Hills (697), Lifetime (544) and Northland (27).

Alex Wisler, a 2019 Olentangy Liberty High School graduate, led a strong group of 15-18-year-old boys competitors for the Tornadoes by winning the 50-meter butterfly (26.66 seconds).

"In our old league, we got third pretty much every year," Wisler said. "Making the switch was something new and more of a challenge for us. We've had a lot of younger swimmers and less older swimmers, so having all of us stay together was pretty lucky. All of us have stuck with it for about the past 10 years."

Also winning boys titles were Patrick Malouf in the 9-10 100 individual medley (1:28.91), Thomas Dobozy in the 9-10 25 breaststroke (23.04), Keegan McCauley in the 13-14 50 fly (31.34), the 9-10 100 freestyle relay of Owen Baker, Jacob Ziliak, James Rumburg and Malouf (1:10.38), the 13-14 200 medley relay of Noah Rumburg, McCauley, Isaac Wolfe and Connor Kilrain (2:08.85) and the 13-14 200 free relay of Rumburg, McCauley, Kilrain and Wolfe (1:54.71).

Capturing girls titles were Julie Malouf in the 7-8 25 free (19.36) and 8-and-under 25 fly (20.84), Grace Baker in the 9-10 25 back (20.52), Mya Harrison-Mills in the 13-14 100 IM (1:20.51) and 50 back (37.9), Grace Reville in the 8-and-under 25 breast (24.5), the 8-and-under 100 medley relay (1:41.63) of Annie Eizenberg, Reville, Julie Malouf and Lexi Sutton (1:41.63) and the 8-and-under 100 free relay of Reville, Vivian Heckman, Sutton and Julie Malouf (1:29.62).

Atlantic turns in strong showing

Although it wasn't able to defend its league title, Atlantic again showed its depth.

Also important to coach Tanner Barton is the memories that were created at the meet.

Barton, who in April was named swimming and diving coach at Anderson University in Indiana, completed his seventh season leading Atlantic.

"It was a lot of fun, and that's our primary goal," Barton said. "I was really proud of how we swam and how much fun we had. It was a great day."

Winning boys titles were Dane Malfatto in the 6-and-under 25 free (19.99), Cole Bondurant in the 7-8 25 back (24.3), Jacob Nadur in the 8-and-under 25 breast (21.16) and 25 fly (17.38), Bryce Schiming in the 9-10 25 back (19.26), Benjamin Nadur in the 11-12 100 IM (1:09.07) and 50 fly (30.52), Ethan Shakeri in the 13-14 50 back (33.36), Joseph Nadur in the 15-18 100 IM (1:01.31) and 50 breast (32.66), the 8-and-under 100 medley relay of Malfatto, Bondurant, Jacob Nadur and Colin Willison (1:42.12) and the 9-10 100 medley relay of Bryce Schiming, Alex Krasniewski, Ben Oswiecinski and A.J. Max (1:22.4).

Finishing first for the girls were Claire Bondurant in the 6-and-under 25 free (25.08), Aubrey Ketchum in the 6-and-under 25 back (27.59), Ashby Stearns in the 11-12 50 fly (36.66), the 9-10 100 medley relay of Ella Wynk, Audrey Ehret, Kathryn Kelley and Ava Ketchum (1:26.83) and the 9-10 100 free relay of Wynk, Katie Foster, Ava Ketchum and Kelley (1:13.89).

"Joseph Nadur did a great job and Jacob Nadur won both of his individual events," Barton said. "We have seven 15- to 18-year-old girls, which is really great, and none of those girls swim club or year-round. They keep coming back every season because they have fun. They're setting a precedent and making sure the younger girls are following their example."

Older swimmers lead Arctic

After reaching the podium in two events at the Division I state meet last winter, Dublin Jerome graduate Max Scott was among the standouts for the Arctic boys.

Scott won the 15-18 50 free (25.61) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:55.15) and 200 free relay (1:42.75). He was joined in both relays by Cole Northup, Max Latshaw and Patrick Wellman.

Also winning titles for the boys were Austin Carpenter in the 11-12 50 breast (41.04), Liam Donovan in the 11-12 50 free (29.7), Alex Wu in the 11-12 50 back (35.45), Bryce Zimmer in the 13-14 100 IM (1:10.59) and 50 breast (36.27), Northup in the 15-18 50 back (30.22), the 11-12 200 medley relay of Jake Lloyd, Carpenter, Donovan and Wu (2:17.29) and the 11-12 200 free relay of Lloyd, Donovan, Carpenter and Wu (2:00.51).

Placing first for the girls were Jessica Brown in the 9-10 100 IM (1:33.39) and 25 fly (17.73), Emily Brown in the 11-12 100 IM (1:11.13) and 50 back (33.82), Izzy King in the 11-12 50 breast (41.25), the 11-12 200 medley relay of Olivia Matson, King, Emily Brown and Kaitlyn Bernotas (2:24.89), the 11-12 200 free relay of Matson, King, Bernotas and Emily Brown (2:08.01), the 15-18 200 medley relay of Emily Latshaw, Elena Latshaw, Kaia Oshida and Emma Kruse (2:19.57) and the 200 free relay of Emily Latshaw, Elena Latshaw, Oshida and Kruse (2:07.19).

Muirfins win two events

The Muirfins placed first in two events, as Luke D'Onofrio won the boys 6-and-under 25 back (25.18) and Caity Laycock won the girls 15-18 50 free (30.2).

Placing second for the boys were David Brodd in the 8-and-under 25 fly (24.17), the 8-and-under 100 medley relay of D'Onofrio, Ty Ungerott, Brodd and Cayden Harris (1:45.15) and the 9-10 100 free relay of Chase Ungerott, Tag Smith, Peter Guerrera and Chris Carlisle (1:11.48). Finishing third were D'Onofrio in the 6-and-under 25 free (22.81), Drew Cellar in the 11-12 100 IM (1:28.68), Cruz Harris in the 13-14 50 breast (43.78), the 9-10 100 medley relay of Carlisle, Smith, Ungerott and Guerrera (1:27.93) and the 8-and-under 100 free relay of Brodd, Cayden Harris, Evan Kremeier and Ty Ungerott (1:30.69).

Placing second for the girls were Talia Cellar in the 6-and-under 25 free (25.17), Gabby Brown in the 9-10 25 free (17.06) and 25 fly (18.39) and Macy Weeks in the 15-18 50 free (30.6). Finishing third were Brown in the 9-10 100 IM (1:37.59), Laycock in the 15-18 100 IM (1:17.16), Madison Weigle in the 15-18 50 breast (45.1), the 8-and-under 100 medley relay of Madison Miranda, Angelina Brodd, Sam Brengartner and Jacqueline Check (1:55.06), the 8-and-under 100 free relay of Miranda, Check, Brodd and Brengartner (1:34.12) and the 9-10 100 free relay of Lauren Basham, Kensley Layel, Meredeth Seif and Gabby Brown (1:16.16).

Pacific captures three titles

Pacific won two boys events and one girls event.

For the boys, Quinten Garcia won the 7-8 25 free (19.49) and the 8-and-under 100 free relay of Quinn Nagashima, Luke Asao-Kim, Quinn Deboo and Garcia also was first (1:27.81).

For the girls, Cailin O'Reilly won the 15-18 50 fly (33.47).

Finishing second for the boys were Asao-Kim in the 6-and-under 25 free (22.4) and Taiga Takahashi in the 8-and-under 25 breast (27.07), while Nagashima tied for second in the 7-8 25 free (19.98).

Placing third were Chase Freeman in the boys 15-18 50 free (30.99) and the boys 8-and-under 100 medley relay of Deboo, Asao-Kim, Garcia and Nagashima (1:46.87).

Earning a runner-up finish for the girls was Maria Obert in the 11-12 50 breast (41.67), while the 11-12 200 medley relay of Audrey Martyna, Maria Obert, Smith and Julia Adams tied for second (2:36.0).

Finishing third were Jillian Smith in the 11-12 10 IM (1:24.12) and 50 fly (38.88) and the 11-12 200 free relay of Smith, Martyna, Obert and Adams (2:21.65).

Sycamore Hills makes impact

Another newcomer to the league was Sycamore Hills, which won three events.

Capturing titles for the girls were Audrey Strayer in the 11-12 50 free (33.03) and Paige Williams in the 13-14 50 fly (34.9), while Chase Ellis won the boys 13-14 50 free (28.05).

Also for the boys, Ellis was runner-up in the 13-14 50 back (34.18) and the 13-14 200 medley relay of Matthew Williams, Declan Hamilton, Dominic Rubino and Chase Ellis (2:20.4) and the 13-14 200 free relay of Rubino, Andrew Zarick, Williams and Ellis (2:03.67) both were third.

Placing second for the girls was Paige Williams in the 13-14 100 IM (1:21.01), while the girls 13-14 200 free relay of Strayer, Alexis White, Kelsie Saulino and Williams was third (2:21.13).

Rogers finishes second for Lifetime

Reid Rogers led Lifetime with a runner-up finish in the boys 11-12 50 back (40.58).

Finishing third for the boys was Artur Lapteva in the 11-12 50 breast (46.67), while Yireh Kim was third in the girls 8-and-under 25 breast (27.13) and 25 fly (24.42).

Also for the boys, Nathan McCoppin was fourth in the 7-8 25 free (20.49) and 8-and-under 25 breast (28.75), the 11-12 200 medley relay of Rogers, Lapteva, Eric Hong and Edward Hunter was fourth (2:56.0) and the 11-12 200 free relay of Rogers, Lapteva, Hunter and Hong placed fifth (2:37.82).

Finishing fourth for the girls was Ceone Kim in the 6-and-under 25 back (31.43), while Kate Norfleet was fifth in the 6-and-under 25 back (31.94).

Northland scores in three events

The Northland Tigersharks scored in three events in the meet.

In the boys 6-and-under 25 free, Max Debus was 10th (42.83) and Ted Moore was 11th (48.85).

For the girls, Kayla Linkiewicz was 14th in the 15-18 50 free (44.89) and eighth in the 50 back (53.33).

