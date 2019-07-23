His performances might have indicated otherwise, but Avery Voss admitted he was not on schedule July 15 as he helped the Scioto Country Club Sharks to their fourth consecutive Private Country Club Athletic League championship.

Voss competed in the Ohio Long Course Senior Championships the previous weekend at Denison, then had a dentist appointment at 2:20 p.m. July 15 -- 1 hour, 40 minutes before the PCCAL meet started at Upper Arlington High School -- and had just five minutes to warm up once he got to his home pool.

"I had to run in, put on my Speedo real quick and then do like a 200 (-yard) warmup, which is very short for what I am used to. I usually do about 2,000 yards," Voss said. "That wasn't the best for me, but it ended up working out."

Voss won the 15-and-older 50 butterfly (23.88 seconds) and 50 freestyle (21.27), was runner-up in the 50 backstroke (25.31) and then led off the 200 free relay that set a pool record in 1:25.57, finishing a meet that saw Scioto amass 4.381.5 points to finish well ahead of New Albany (2,992.5), The Lakes (2,775), The Country Club at Muirfield Village (1,512.5), Worthington Hills (1,285.5) and Brookside (711).

Voss' UA teammates, Jake Meyer and Antonio Ventresca, and St. Charles graduate Jonathan Sugar rounded out the record-setting relay.

"We needed a strong leadoff so I asked the guys what order they wanted and they wanted to put Avery first," Scioto coach Tim Bridgham said. "I think that really set the tone. The fact that (Voss) could swim four events in 90 minutes after a long-course weekend and going to the dentist and getting five minutes to warm up, that was a great way to cap off the meet."

Lauren Braun finished first in the girls 8-and-under 25 breaststroke (18.4), 25 fly (15.63) and 7-8 25 free (14.11) as Scioto racked up 22 wins.

Other individual winners for the Sharks were James Berg in the boys 9-10 25 back (16.25), Cullen Carpenter in the boys 6-and-under 25 free (21.7), Evelyn DeHays in the 6-and-under 25 back (25.66), Ali English in the girls 7-8 25 back (18.6), Juliana English in the girls 9-10 25 back (16.88), Tyler Jackson in the boys 7-8 25 back (19.13), Jacob Meyer in the boys 15-and-older 50 breast (26.61) and Will Penrod in the boys 8-and-under 25 breast (23.41).

Scioto's remaining relay wins came from the boys 8-and-under 100 medley (1:21.2), 9-10 100 medley (1:12.24) and 9-10 200 free (2:17.62) and the girls 8-and-under 100 free (1:11.02), 100 medley (1:15.24), 9-10 100 medley (1:08.1), 9-10 200 free (2:15.43) and 15-and-older 200 free (1:51.79).

The meet usually is held at Ohio State but was moved to UA because of construction.

Swimmers 8 and under competed July 13. The 9-12 finals were held the morning of July 15, with ages 13-18 swimming that afternoon.

"We have such a great group of under swimmers and on (July 13) we really swam well and got a nice lead," Bridgham said. "We had enough of our older kids -- some of them swim year-round, some of them swim in the summer only and some of them want to come back even when they are doing other things -- that it makes for a wonderful team experience."

Lachey's wins lead New Albany to second

Ava Lachey's titles in the girls 15-and-older 50 back (27.15), 50 fly (25.67) and 50 free (23.73) powered a late surge for New Albany, which was 81.5 points out of second place behind The Lakes entering the 13-18 meet but pulled off a 299-point swing to finish as runner-up.

Like Voss, Lachey was coming off a busy weekend highlighted by the Ohio Long Course Senior Championships.

"I was near my best times and I'm still recovering from the meet over the weekend so I am pretty happy with how I swam," Lachey said. "I just like to have fun at these meets. They aren't my main priority so all I do is to try to win my events and get close to my best times. Sprinting and fly events are just fun for me."

Anduin Thung won the boys 9-10 25 breast (18.17), 25 fly (13.76) and 50 free (28.34), and Caelan Knettler was first in the boys 11-12 50 fly (32.76) and 50 free (26.92).

Jimmy Lapsley was first in the boys 15-and-older 50 back (24.7), Ashlyn Morr won the girls 13-14 50 free (25.1), Josh Smith won the boys 13-14 50 breast (31.72) and Lyndon Spaulding won the boys 7-8 25 free (15.77).

First-place relays were the boys 8-and-under 100 free (1:13.03), 11-12 200 free (1:54.41), 13-14 200 medley (1:52.38) and 15-and-older 200 medley (1:39.76) and the girls 15-and-older 200 medley (1:47.5).

Varied contributions lead Ducks

Four individual wins from as many swimmers and three first-place relays paced The Lakes.

Pierce Bateman won the boys 11-12 50 back (30.65), Wyatt Hanley won the boys 13-14 50 back (28.26), Jack McGrath was first in the boys 11-12 50 breast (37.92) and Lauren Moorhead won the girls 11-12 50 back (30.57).

The boys and girls 11-12 200 medley relays also finished first in 2:11.32 and 2:09.77, respectively, and the girls 6-and-under 100 free won in 1:49.92.

Moorhead also was second in the 50 free (26.56) and third in the 50 fly (29.55).

Grether paces Muirfield

Libby Grether's wins in the girls 13-14 50 back (28.04) and 50 fly (27.47) helped Muirfield leapfrog Worthington Hills for fourth place during the 13-18 meet.

Hannah Bailey was first in the girls 15-and-older 50 breast (30.3), Audrey Brink won the girls 13-14 50 breast (33.47), Paul Geigel won the boys 6-and-under 25 back (24.14) and Kaitlyn Workman was first in the girls 6-and-under 25 free (20.88).

Muirfield, which was in fifth place and 33 points behind Worthington Hills before the final session, also got wins from its girls 11-12 200 free relay (1:57.71) and 13-14 200 free relay (1:45.8) and 200 medley relay (1:55.2).

Keller excels for Worthington Hills

Jack Keller's wins in the boys 13-14 50 fly (25.92) and 50 free (23.48) paced Worthington Hills.

Elias Isbell won the boys 8-and-under 25 fly (17.88) and was third in the 25 free (16.63) for the Seahorses, who also won the boys 13-14 200 free relay (1:43.49).

Hollingsworths lead Brookside

Hayden Hollingsworth and Riley Hollingsworth each won three events for Brookside.

Hayden was first in the girls 11-12 50 breast (32.12), 50 fly (27.36) and 50 free (25.52), and Riley won the girls 9-10 25 breast (16.42), 25 fly (14.14) and 50 free (28.17).

The boys 6-and-under 100 free relay also finished first (1:56.67).

A week earlier, Riley and Hayden won three and two individual events, respectively, to help Swim and Racquet Club to its third consecutive Suburban Swim Club League championship.

