Less than two months after celebrating its first Division I state championship, the Dublin Coffman High School boys lacrosse program is seeking a new leader.

Shane Comisford, who guided the Shamrocks to a 60-7 record in three seasons, has stepped down as coach.

The Shamrocks finished 21-1 this spring, beating Cincinnati St. Xavier 13-8 in the state final June 1.

“The time commitment and dedication is why I’m stepping back,” Comisford said. “Working 70 hours a week at my job and adding an additional 30 plus with practice, watching film, game planning, etc., can become a lot. I didn’t feel I could continue giving it 110 percent, and anything less isn’t fair to the boys.”

Comisford coached the Worthington middle school program from 2000-11, guiding the team to the 2006 state title. He then served as Thomas Worthington’s offensive coordinator from 2012-15 and as Hilliard Davidson’s defensive coordinator in 2016.

During his time at Coffman, the Shamrocks won the Emerald Cup series among the three Dublin programs and earned at least a share of the OCC-Central Division title in each of his three seasons. Coffman also was a state semifinalist in 2018.

