For nearly two decades, Shane Comisford has coached boys lacrosse at either the middle school or high school level.

That will change beginning next spring after Comisford recently resigned as Dublin Coffman’s coach.

He is planning to take “at least a year off, if not more” and isn’t sure if he’ll ever lead a program again.

Comisford’s arrival at Coffman was the beginning of the greatest three-year run in program history, capped by the Shamrocks’ first Division I state championship this spring.

“(I’m) going to miss the (Coffman) family the most,” Comisford said. “The boys and the coaching staff make coaching special.”

Comisford coached the Worthington middle school team from 2000-11, guiding the program to the 2006 state title. He then served as Thomas Worthington’s offensive coordinator from 2012-15 and as Hilliard Davidson’s defensive coordinator in 2016.

Coffman went 60-7 under Comisford. The Shamrocks were state semifinalists in 2018 and won the Emerald Cup series among the three Dublin programs each season.

Coffman also won at least a share of the OCC-Central Division title all three seasons.

“Coach Comisford took the program to another level,” said 2019 graduate Evan James, a Loyola University recruit who was state Player of the Year this past season. “He formed great players and even better young men. Playing under him and his staff was exactly what I needed to prepare me for the next level.”

James was part of a 15-member senior class that helped Coffman lose just three games over the past two seasons, including going 21-1 in 2019.

The new coach will inherit a program that should be led by rising seniors Cole Sundheimer (midfielder), Pete DeAngelo (long-stick midfielder), Presley Mossman (defenseman) and Ian Thomas (midfielder) and rising junior Peter Tyack (attacker). Sundheimer was third-team all-state in 2019.

“The time commitment and dedication is why I’m stepping back,” Comisford said. “Working 70 hours a week at my job and adding an additional 30 plus with practice, watching film, game planning, etc., can become a lot. I didn’t feel I could continue giving it 110 percent, and anything less isn’t fair to the boys.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek