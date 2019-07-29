Set to begin her third season as the Wittenberg University women's soccer coach, Katie Robinson has one former Ohio Premier club player in her program and is hoping to add others in the coming years.

The 2006 Ready High School graduate understands what players from the club can provide considering she played for Ohio Premier and lives in Hilliard.

This summer, Robinson also coached the OP Under-16 Green girls team to the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup, which was held July 19-23 in Commerce City, Colorado.

"It was awesome," Robinson said. "At the end of the day, that's not a stage that we necessarily expected to be at, but that we made it that far speaks volumes of the group we had. They developed over the season and just came together. The team culture and team chemistry pushed us through to that point. They kind of played off of each other."

The U16 Green was one of three OP teams to recently compete in national events, with each ending its event in pool play.

Robinson's team went 1-2 and finished with three points as the top four among 14 teams advanced to the semifinal round.

The U16 Green opened pool play with a 4-2 victory July 19 over WSA Blue from Tulsa, Oklahoma, but lost 3-2 on July 20 to FC Copa Academy from Metuchen, New Jersey, and fell 3-0 on July 21 to the Dallas Sting.

Upper Arlington rising sophomore Cecilia Dapino scored three goals, and Robinson said Hilliard Darby rising junior MacKenzie Hessick led the defense.

"If we'd have won (over FC Copa Academy) we would have advanced (out of pool play)," Robinson said. "We were in the mix (against) some really good teams to advance."

The other OP girls team at the National Cup was the U13 Green coached by Bill Ho.

That squad was among six that competed in pool play and it won its pool with five points, but only the top two advanced.

The U13 Green went 1-0-2, opening with a 1-0 victory over New England FC NPL from Mendon, Massachusetts, on July 19. It followed with a 1-all tie against NEFC South NPL on July 20 and played STA USYS from Morristown, New Jersey, to a scoreless tie July 21.

The U13 Green was leading its second game 1-0 until late in the second half and would have advanced to the championship game had it held on, according to Ho.

"The team that won the national title (NEFC NPL) was the team that we beat," Ho said. "We were the only team to beat them, so it was unfortunate."

Alexis Knisley scored the goal in the first game and Emma McDonald scored in the second contest.

"Every time you go to something like this it's a new experience," Ho said. "It was a new experience to play out west at that altitude. We didn't let in a goal at the regional (tournament June 21-24). It's disappointing and hard to watch the kids' disappointment because they worked so hard, but I'm excited about next year. We'll return pretty much the same team."

Also advancing to national competition was the OP U19 NL boys squad, which competed in the US Youth Soccer National Championships in Overland Park, Kansas.

That team went 1-2 and finished with three points in the eight-team pool play competition, with the top four advancing to the semifinal round.

U19 NL opened with a 1-0 loss to McLean Hotspur from Virginia on July 23, beat the LMSC Rats from Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, 1-0 on July 24 and lost to FC Dallas 1-0 on July 25.

Ethan Marshall, a 2019 St. Charles graduate, scored the team's only goal of the tournament.

