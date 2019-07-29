The first day of official high school football coaching -- also known as two-a-days -- is Thursday, Aug. 1, which means central Ohio is four weeks from seeing its first meaningful action since Johnstown lost the Division V state final last December.

Beginning with when Centennial plays at Grandview on Aug. 29 in the opening Thursday Night Lights game, we'll start finding out what surprises will be uncovered.

Last fall, Reynoldsburg finally had the year it had been waiting for, beating both Pickerington Central and Pickerington North for the first time in the same season and winning at least a share of a league title for the first time since 1993.

"We've had winning seasons, and I've said ever since when I first got here that we should be doing that," said coach Buddy White, who is starting his ninth season leading the Raiders. "The culture has changed. (In central Ohio) the tough teams are still tough. The teams that aren't that good are still working on getting better."

Which team from central Ohio is the best in Division I? That won't truly be known until deep into the postseason. However, White is among those who believe that will be clearer than ever before because of the latest big-school regional alignment.

After 12 teams from central Ohio were placed in Region 2 and 10 were in Region 3 last season, Region 3 will feature 18 teams, exclusively from the area, while only five have been placed in Region 2.

"The one thing I was always (hoping) for is let's see who the top team in central Ohio is," White said. "We lose (Dublin) Coffman, (Dublin) Jerome, (Hilliard) Bradley, Marysville and Delaware (to Region 2), but they're the extreme (western portion of central Ohio)."

It seemed like Division II, Region 7 would end up being a meat-grinder for central Ohio programs last season, and that's exactly what occurred. No area teams got past the second round of the playoffs and three area teams with at least seven wins failed to even qualify for the postseason.

Division II essentially has been overhauled, with numerous teams switching regions and perennially strong DeSales moving into Division II from Division III, Region 11.

In Region 11 last fall, it was Eastmoor Academy that proved to be the story as it not only won a playoff game for the first time since 2011 but made it all the way to a state semifinal.

The Warriors enter the season following heavy graduation losses and remain in a region that features Hartley, which will be in Division III for the third consecutive season after finding previous success in Divisions IV and V.

"You're going to see some competitive teams (in the City League)," Eastmoor coach Jim Miranda said. "Hartley is a perennial power. We just did a great job last year and were resourceful. We're hoping we can build on some of that excitement and on the things we did last year."

*FINDING NEW LEADERS -- Three coaching veterans are in new places, although different might be more accurate when describing their situations.

Bill Franks left his alma mater, Newark Catholic, after his 16th season in 2017 to coach one season at New Lexington, and now he's back at Newark, which he coached from 1997-2001.

Joel Cutler guided Upper Arlington to a 29-21 record the past five seasons but has returned to Ready, which he led to a 19-5 record in 2012 and 2013 and a Division VI state semifinal appearance in his second season.

Then there's Mike Golden, who has compiled a 217-98 record in 29 seasons and is in the Central District Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He wasn't a head coach last year but will try to rebuild Bexley, which went 1-19 over the past two seasons.

Other new coaches in central Ohio include Mike Edwards (Worthington Kilbourne), David Lakso (Marion-Franklin), Jeremey Scally (Upper Arlington), Lee Snyder (Beechcroft) and Kelen Waaland (Licking Heights).

*ON THE RECRUITING TRAIL -- The spring and summer months have become a popular time for players to announce their college verbal commitments, and nearly a dozen from the area have made their choices known.

That number will grow when Dublin Coffman rising senior Mike Drennen, who is considered the top recruit from the 2020 class in central Ohio by Rivals and Scout and has a top-10 list that includes Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee, makes his decision.

The top recruit in the 2021 class is Pickerington North rising junior Jack Sawyer, who committed to Ohio State last winter. Pickerington Central's Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Coffman's A.J. Kirk are others who have emerged from that class as major college recruits.

Among other rising seniors, Northland's Kalil Branham (Kentucky), Pickerington Central's Ty Hamilton (Ohio State), Hilliard Davidson's Gage Keys (Minnesota), Grandview's Luke Lachey (Iowa) and Hilliard Bradley's Chris Mayfield (Michigan State) all committed this summer.

Groveport's Terah Edwards (Northwestern), Licking Heights' Reid Holskey (Miami University) and Olentangy Liberty's Ben Wrather (Northwestern) made their commitments in the spring.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek