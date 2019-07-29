Knowing his time as a Watterson High School student was coming to an end, Callen Daily gave the boys track and field team a whirl as a senior this spring.

The results spoke for themselves, as Daily quickly emerged as the Eagles' top sprinter, eventually finishing 11th in the 100 meters (11.37 seconds) in the Division II regional meet May 25 at Lexington.

Daily's decision to take up the sport was motivated by the desire to try something new and meet new people, but it also was about staying in shape to help set up a bigger move he was preparing to make.

Earlier this summer, the Lewis Center resident relocated to the East Coast to become a member of the Hampton Roads Junior Whalers junior hockey team for the 2019-20 season.

"I'm really excited," Daily said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to just do something different other than just going to college. I just (have to keep doing) hard work and keep working every single day."

Daily attended Watterson all four of his prep years but did not play hockey for the Eagles, instead competing for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets travel team, which plays its games from August through April.

He was a member of the club since seventh grade. Last season, he played in 57 games as a left winger and finished with five goals and 15 assists.

According to Ed Gingher, who is president of the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets, Daily is one of 10 players from the club's 2019 class to move on to junior hockey.

"His best attribute is his speed," Gingher said. "He can fly. He had an up-and-down year to start but by the end of the season was our most-improved player."

Daily is the first competitor for the AAA Blue Jackets to sign with the Junior Whalers club, which is located in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The club has produced numerous players who have gone on to play college hockey.

Daily is only committed to the Junior Whalers for one season but can play junior hockey until he's 21.

"(The Junior Whalers) won the championship two years in a row in their league and had 10 college commits last year," Daily said. "It's a nice area in Virginia. It'll be a cool experience to play with different teammates, just go play hockey and get better. Obviously, I'll just keep working on my strength, making smarter plays on the ice, working on stick-handling, shooting and getting stronger."

Daily first learned hockey when he was 3 years old and began competing in pickup games when he was about 5.

While his long-term goal is to reach the NHL, he's hoping that competing collegiately is in the near future.

"My skating ability, speed, grittiness, competitiveness and tenacity have gotten me this far," said Daily, who is 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds. "Skating is the most important thing in hockey, and then stick-handling, shooting and all the puck work comes after that because if you can't skate then you can't move around anyone.

"I really liked playing travel (for the AAA Blue Jackets). It was fun and I got to go to really cool places. I went to Boston (late in the spring) and (the Junior Whalers) saw me. This was the main team I wanted to play for."

