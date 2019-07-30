The New Albany High School boys volleyball team is making a coaching change for the first time.

Chris Bielby, who guided the Eagles through their first two seasons, will not return next year, according to athletics director Richie Wildenhaus.

Wildenhaus said July 28 that the New Albany Boys Volleyball Club board of directors, which operates the team because it is a club sport, “decided they wanted to open the position.”

New Albany went 1-16 in its inaugural season and improved to 6-15 overall and 3-11 in the OCC-Ohio Division this spring.

Bielby was Westerville South’s boys coach from 2007-14 and has coached youth volleyball in the area for more than 15 years.

Expected returnees for New Albany next season include seniors Paul Polta (right-side hitter) and Max Rathke (defensive specialist/libero), junior Hayden Gray (middle hitter) and sophomore Carson Walters (libero/setter).

