When Ashleigh Rothe jumps, Karleigh Rothe wants to jump higher. When Karleigh runs, Ashleigh wants to run faster.

The 16-year-old twins, who are preparing for their junior year at Dublin Scioto High School and compete in girls lacrosse, volleyball and basketball for the Irish, have had a friendly rivalry since they were young.

"There's always a competition for twins or any siblings, but I feel for twins it's two times the competition because anything can happen and you're almost always together," Ashleigh said. "It was constant competition of who can beat who, who can get there faster, who jumps higher, who holds a handstand the longest. It's always been a competition and we always love that aspect."

The twins have competed in numerous tournaments in all three sports, with their next one happening Thursday, Aug. 1, through Aug. 10 in Ontario, as they will represent Mexico in the Women's Lacrosse U19 World Championships.

Their father, Eugen, was born in Mexico before moving to the United States to attend the University of Nebraska. Their grandparents, Tito and Tita Rothe, are natives of Mexico who now live in Nebraska.

"We get to meet new people," Ashleigh said. "We're just thrilled. We get to make our grandparents proud. Go Mexico."

"We've played for a lot of teams and all of them have been great in some way teaching us in different ways," Karleigh said. "I wouldn't say one is better than another, but this one is more unique than other ones (because) my grandparents used to live in Mexico."

Their schedule this summer has included participating in all three sports. They traveled to New Jersey and Pennsylvania for club lacrosse tournaments, visited Orlando, Florida, for an AAU national volleyball tournament and visited Louisville, Kentucky, for a volleyball camp.

They traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, on July 26 and 27 for a lacrosse camp before heading to Canada.

They also have trained with their Scioto teams throughout the summer.

The twins have gotten used to handling a busy schedule.

"It's just time management," Karleigh said. "It's making sure we get our schoolwork done in the classroom. Knowing what time things are, knowing the schedule and knowing what's going on in that week is very helpful for our family to understand what's going on."

Both helped the Scioto girls lacrosse team earn the most wins in program history this spring, as the Irish finished 14-4.

Ashleigh, a midfielder, led Scioto with 80 goals and 34 assists and was named first-team all-state and all-region and second-team all-OCC-Cardinal Division. Karleigh, a defender, was first-team all-league and honorable mention all-region.

"Fortunately, I have had girls who travel like they do, but I haven't had the amount of commitment these girls have for multiple sports," lacrosse coach Sarah Zink said. "It's not only lacrosse, but they also work hard all year round in three different sports and they manage their time very well. They're also very good with academics. These girls are amazing and they've been a big component to our team."

The twins helped the girls volleyball team finish 18-7 last fall, with Karleigh, a middle blocker and outside hitter, being named first-team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

The Rothes moved to the school district from Nebraska before Ashleigh and Karleigh entered second grade.

Both would like to compete in college, possibly at the same school. They're undecided on which sport, but both agree they're leaning toward lacrosse or volleyball.

"We would like to play both (lacrosse and volleyball), but if one offer is better at the school we want to go to then it's just going to be volleyball or lacrosse," Karleigh said. "We're fine with that. It would be a dream of ours to play both because it's really fun to compete in both sports at a top level."

