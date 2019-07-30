For the second time in his college career, Lony Francis Jr. has to prove himself on the basketball court in front of a new coaching staff.

This summer, the 2017 Groveport Madison High School graduate has started anew at Arkansas State.

"Every step is more important and I get closer to my ultimate goal of playing professional basketball; that's always been my goal," said Francis, a junior who spent the past two seasons at Vincennes University in Indiana, helping the Trailblazers win the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I championship last winter.

Francis, who averaged 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, is looking forward to the new challenge with the Red Wolves, who play in the Sun Belt Conference.

"This is the big punch right now, so I've really got to prove myself," said the 6-foot-7 forward, who was a two-time honorable mention All-American at Vincennes. "This is dog season. This is a beautiful time where you put in the work and open eyes."

Arkansas State coach Mike Balado watched game film and was impressed by Francis' consistency and effort.

"In my opinion, Lony was one of the best junior college forwards in the country this year," Balado said. "I am a huge believer in recruiting guys who have been a part of winning teams in the past, and Lony fits that bill coming off a 34-2 season and a national championship at Vincennes.

"The energy and toughness Lony plays with will surely make him a fan favorite (at Arkansas State)."

Francis scored 568 points and shot 57.3 percent (232-for-405) from the field last season. He scored in double figures in 33 games and posted five double-doubles.

As a freshman, Francis averaged 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds as the Trailblazers finished 34-3, losing in a national semifinal. He shot 61.1 percent (193-for-316) from the field.

"I'm excited for Lony," Vincennes coach Todd Franklin said. "(He's going to play in) a solid Division I program. He took four visits and Arkansas State was the last of them. He decided as soon as he visited that it was the place for him.

"He deserves this. He was way underrated coming out of high school and was a gem we were lucky to get. I don't know how he got under everyone's radar. He's a good guy with a good heart. He just punched the clock and got a tremendous amount accomplished. He was excellent."

The national title was the Trailblazers' fourth overall, but first since 1972.

"I'm really happy with what we were able to do (at Vincennes)," Francis said. "I got great coaching and that's something I've had at every stop. Coach Franklin is (an NJCAA) Hall of Famer and now I'm getting another great coach (in Balado). He reminds me a lot of (Groveport coach Ryan Grashel).

"That's honestly the reason I chose Arkansas State. I met the coaching staff and saw their vision. We went to dinner and I asked one of the players (junior Marquis Eaton) a few questions and I was sold. I committed at dinner."

Francis competed in the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game this spring in Las Vegas and scored 18 points.

"Lony was the best post player in the all-star game," Franklin said. "He also deserved to be a first-team All-American this year, but sometimes politics are involved and we've won a lot of games these past two years and some other teams didn't like that. Lony went 68-5 in his two years here and has a national championship and he was our rock in the middle. You can't do much better than that."

Groveport was 32-17 in Francis' two seasons on varsity. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.9 in 2015-16 and led the Cruisers to their first Division I district final since 2005. He was honorable mention all-district and all-league, as the team finished 13-12.

The Cruisers went 19-5 the following season as Francis averaged 19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks. He shot 66 percent from the field and was first-team all-league and second-team all-district.

"Lony has great ability and skill level and he's a hard worker," Grashel said. "I think Arkansas State is a great fit for him and I think he really benefited by going the junior college route at Vincennes. He came home and worked out a few times early this summer and looked great. I really think Vincennes set him up for future success."

However, Francis knows there is plenty of work to be done.

"I really improved my post play (at Vincennes) and just got doggish in the post," he said. "I read the defense and can pass out of it when the double(-team) comes. But I want to be more mobile and versatile. I still can work hard on my outside shot and they want me to face up and put the ball on the floor more often.

"So those are the things I've got to get better at, but I'm working hard on it and we'll get there."

