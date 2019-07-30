Ben Wight had a trying senior season with the Thomas Worthington High School boys basketball team and then had a trying spring.

But perseverance paid off for the 6-foot-9 forward, who was forced to de-commit from Ohio University and reopen his recruitment process. He enrolled and began classes at William & Mary in early July.

"I had some tough times in my final months of high school, but I'm very happy with the way things finally turned out," Wight said. "I was sad, scared, panicked and frustrated and just had the full range of emotions. But it ended a whole lot better than it could have."

Wight suffered a foot injury and missed the final seven games of the regular season last winter before returning in the Division I district tournament. He helped the 17th-seeded Cardinals beat 21st-seeded Groveport 63-52 in the second round and upset second-seeded Hilliard Bradley 46-41 in a district semifinal to reach their first district final in 11 years. It was the only loss of the season for Bradley.

But Wight was undercut on a dunk with 80 seconds left against the Jaguars. He suffered a concussion and broken collarbone and did not attend the district final, which the Cardinals lost to fifth-seeded Pickerington North 72-60 on March 9.

Four days later, Ohio announced it would not renew the contract of coach Saul Phillips. The Bobcats named Jeff Boals as their new coach March 18.

"Ben had made his decision to go to Ohio University as a junior, but Jeff Boals came in and brought in a new staff and they let Ben know that he wasn't in their future plans," Thomas coach Sean Luzader said.

"That was difficult. They would have had to honor Ben's (scholarship) commitment for the first year, but when you're told you're not in the plans, why go through a season like that? They wanted to bring in their own recruits and staff.

"Ben didn't have a second plan. So he began looking by early April and had a whirlwind 30 days. He was contacted by maybe 50 schools. But he had to see where he fit in. Some of those schools had just one spot remaining and filled it with fifth-year transfers before Ben could set up visits."

William & Mary named Dane Fischer as coach April 2. Fischer, who was an assistant at George Mason the past four years, added Jason Kemp and Mike Howland to his staff. Kemp was an assistant at Ohio the past five seasons, and Howland had recruited Wight at Winthrop.

"I think those contacts helped because both had recruited Ben," Luzader said. "Ben was also interested in Elon, North Alabama, Valpa-raiso, Winthrop and Furman."

William & Mary is in Williamsburg, Virginia. It competes in the Colonial Athletic Association.

"I kind of panicked right away, but once the coaches started contacting me, I settled down a bit and realized I still needed to take my time and make the right decision," Wight said. "I think I did that. I think I'll get a lot better education (at William & Mary) for sure and it's a good basketball opportunity for me as well."

Wight said he will have a great player to learn from in Tribe senior center Nathan Knight, who declared for the NBA draft this spring but then withdrew his name after testing the waters and listening to professional scouts.

Knight averaged 21 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocked shots last season. He became the first college player since Tim Duncan at Wake Forest in 1996-97 to average at least 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game.

"I'm going to make the most of learning from him every day in practices," Wight said. "I will work my butt off and see where things are entering the preseason and then I can choose if I want to redshirt. But I'm definitely going to be watching and learning from him. I also want to expand my game to the 3-point line and still rebound and get to the front of the rim on both ends."

