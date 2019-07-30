A series of knee injuries hasn't stopped Katie Myers from making an impact on the volleyball court.

The 2016 Westerville Central High School graduate battled back from three major injuries to her left knee to earn a spot on the USA Volleyball women's collegiate national team and become a key contributor at the University of Maryland.

Myers, who is preparing for her redshirt sophomore season as a middle blocker at Maryland, was the first Terrapins volleyball player to make a collegiate national team. She competed with the U.S. team in a series of exhibition matches in Japan in May.

"Being able to represent the United States is a huge honor," Myers said. "No one from the University of Maryland had made one of these teams, so it's a huge step for our program, too."

Along with representing her country on the court, Myers and her teammates were able to go sightseeing in Japan and "it was cool to see the culture, too," she said.

Myers was a key contributor in the matches, earning praise from U.S. coach Heather Olmstead.

"I loved Katie's energy and ability to connect with her teammates," said Olmstead, who also is the women's coach at Brigham Young. "She did a great job scoring in front and behind on the slide. Katie represented USA Volleyball very well."

Myers' rash of injuries began in her senior year at Central when she suffered a left ACL injury during club play in February 2016.

As a freshman at Maryland, Myers received her first collegiate start against Washington in mid-September before suffering a season-ending left meniscus injury.

As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Myers started 10 matches but again was sidelined, as she suffered another meniscus injury to her left knee. She was later granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA following the approval of a medical hardship waiver submitted by Maryland.

With that waiver, her 2018 season ended up being her redshirt freshman year in terms of eligibility.

"I feel like I'm back to 100 percent," Myers said. "The training staff and my teammates have helped me a lot with feeling 100 percent confident. ... I was a little hesitant (last season) because I wasn't fully trusted of my body yet, but this spring was really beneficial and I'm excited for this coming season."

The 6-foot-2 Myers had hoped to make the collegiate national team in 2018, but the third knee injury dashed those dreams.

She dedicated herself to returning and had a strong 2018 season followed by the invitation from USA Volleyball.

"If you really know who Katie is, not just looking at the situation and the injuries, it makes a little bit more sense," Maryland coach Adam Hughes said of Myers making the collegiate national team. "She's a highly motivated, really driven person. It was a proud moment for us and for her. She's worked through a lot. She's gone through a lot of hurdles to get to this point.

"I texted her when the group was going (in 2018) and I told her she was going to make one of these (U.S.) teams and she said, 'you're right, I am.' A year later she goes to the tryout and she made it. I don't know if she was predicting the future, but I knew she was going to be hungry to try."

Myers started all 32 matches last season for Maryland, appearing in all 114 sets. She led the Terrapins with 53 aces and 122 blocks and was third on the team with 210 kills. She was first in the Big Ten Conference and 14th in the country with the 53 aces.

"She still has some ambitious goals that she wants to achieve," Hughes said. "I would love her to be here for 10 years. It's just the nature of who she is and she's a captain for a reason."

Myers would like to continue to compete in the sport, possibly playing professionally in Europe.

At Central, she was a two-time OCC-Cardinal Division Player of the Year. She also shared Division I district Player of the Year honors as a senior.

"If the opportunity arises that would be amazing to continue to play something that I love," she said. "It would be great to play in Europe, but I still have three years here (at Maryland) to figure out what I'm doing."

